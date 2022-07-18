Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Manchin’s climate stonewalling ‘crushing’ for US renewables

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Manchin’s climate stonewalling ‘crushing’ for US renewables

News

Indian government set to axe e-reverse auctions for renewables projects

News

JA Solar forecasting for 2022 module shipments up to 40GW amidst n-type cell expansion

News

EDP to add energy storage to Portuguese floating solar-hydro hybrid

News

Biden administration to invest US$56m to support solar manufacturing

News

Cero Generation launches Greece’s ‘first’ private PPA with 100MW solar project

News

Solar, wind bodies unite to drive finance into African renewables

News

SunPower’s Wallbox tie-up shows value of combining solar with EV charging

News

Net metering expansion can ‘significantly’ expand rooftop solar in Mississippi

News

TRC Companies acquires solar engineering company Blue Oak Energy

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Last week Joe Manchin ruled out any progress on climate measures in the reconciliation bill which has been met with disappointment from the SEIA. Image: Pixabay.

Reports that US Senator Joe Manchin has decided not to agree to climate measures within President Joe Biden’s reconciliation bill has been met with dismay by industry stakeholders.

After months of negotiations between Democrat leaders and Manchin, reports from last week that progress had been made were followed by further news that Manchin had told the party leadership that he would not sign off on any climate-related measures to be included within the so-called Build Back Better act.

“This apparent defeat is a serious blow to the American workers, to American manufacturers, to national security and to the potentially massive clean energy economy,” Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO at SEIA, said, further describing the news as “crushing to so many people”.

“While we are deeply disappointed, we ask that members of Congress stay at the table for as long as it takes, by whatever political machinations necessary, to get clean energy policy over the finish line,” Hopper said.

The full text of the statement can be seen here.

The US solar industry has faced a turbulent year with various headwinds including supply chain constraints, logistics delays, the ongoing uncertainty around the AD/CVD and now the near impossibility for Biden to pass a central tenet of his policy agenda.

The Build Back Better Act included US$555 billion for investments in clean energy and combatting climate change, most notably an extension to solar investment tax credits and support for domestic PV manufacturing.

After passing the vote in the US House of Representatives with a narrow 220 to 213 in November 2021, the bill has needed the support of the Senate ever since, with Manchin and fellow Democrat Kyrsten Sinema reluctant to approve it.

Manchin has been a critic of the bill and its price tag since the beginning, claiming it would “risk the reliability” of the country’s electricity grid. Earlier this year Manchin – who maintains interests in fossil fuel projects – tried to rally Republicans to his cause and explore an alternative climate package.

A lack of policy agreement means it will now become “more challenging” for the US to meet its solar and storage goals of making a one-million workforce industry said the SEIA statement, despite the benefits of such a bill could bring to the renewables industry.

“Clean energy policy also fights inflation. Recent testimony by the Rhodium Group revealed that the clean energy tax credit package and other clean energy investments in the reconciliation package can serve as a strong foundation for cutting energy costs.”

US renewables firms claimed earlier this year the lack of signing the US$1.75 trillion BBB Act would cost US$2 billion in loss every month to the industry.

So far, the Biden administration has only been able to launch small incentives to show support to the renewables industry, with last week’s US$56 million support of perovskite and cadmium telluride technologies to boost domestic solar manufacturing.

When Biden waived tariffs for imports coming through Southeast Asia he also enacted the Defense Production Act (DPA) to boost domestic PV manufacturing without any “clear path” as to how it would be materialised, according to solar manufacturers present at a meeting in the White House last month.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
budget reconciliation, Build Back Better, climate bill, joe manchin, seia, the solar energy industries association, us solar

Read Next

Biden administration to invest US$56m to support solar manufacturing

July 15, 2022
US President Joe Biden has launched a series of initiatives to spur domestic solar PV manufacturing and recycling with US$56 million in new funding.

Net metering expansion can ‘significantly’ expand rooftop solar in Mississippi

July 14, 2022
The Mississippi Public Service Commission has voted to adopt an updated set of net metering and interconnection rules in a move that could “significantly” expand rooftop solar in the state.

TRC Companies acquires solar engineering company Blue Oak Energy

July 14, 2022
TRC Companies has acquired solar PV and storage engineering company Blue Oak Energy, strengthening its renewable energy capabilities.

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

July 12, 2022
Hundreds of US solar and energy storage companies have implored US lawmakers to pass a budget reconciliation bill containing solar downstream and manufacturing supports.

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

July 11, 2022
One-third of utility-scale solar projects slated to complete in Texas in this year are either on hold or yet to start, new analysis has claimed.

SSE-backed Renewco acquires 2GW US solar, energy storage pipeline

July 7, 2022
Scotland-based renewables developer Renewco Power has acquired a 2GW pipeline of US-based solar and energy storage assets from Beaufort Rosemary.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Biden administration to invest US$56m to support solar manufacturing

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices rise for first time in months as project delays expected

News

Cero Generation launches Greece’s ‘first’ private PPA with 100MW solar project

News

European PPAs ‘remain attractive’ despite 47% year-over-year increase

News

SunPower’s Wallbox tie-up shows value of combining solar with EV charging

News

Trina Solar to build 71MW floating solar project in Malaysia after winning state tender

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022