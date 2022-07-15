Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Biden administration to invest US$56m to support solar manufacturing

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

Biden administration to invest US$56m to support solar manufacturing

News

Cero Generation launches Greece’s ‘first’ private PPA with 100MW solar project

News

Solar, wind bodies unite to drive finance into African renewables

News

SunPower’s Wallbox tie-up shows value of combining solar with EV charging

News

Net metering expansion can ‘significantly’ expand rooftop solar in Mississippi

News

TRC Companies acquires solar engineering company Blue Oak Energy

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices rise for first time in months as project delays expected

News

Global LCOE of utility-scale solar fell 13% in 2021, IRENA says

News

European PPAs ‘remain attractive’ despite 47% year-over-year increase

News

Community solar firm Summit Ridge bags investment to expand geographic footprint

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The US$56 million funding aimed for solar manufacturing will boost development of perovskite and cadmium telluride technologies. Image: NREL.

US President Joe Biden has launched a series of initiatives to spur domestic solar PV manufacturing and recycling with US$56 million in new funding.

Through the Department of Energy (DOE), the programmes will aim to expand production of thin-film modules and also support the development of perovskite solar cells, in an attempt to reduce its dependency on imports from Southeast Asia while boosting its domestic manufacturing industry.

US$29 million in funding – including US$10 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – will support the FY22 Photovoltaics Research and Development programme, which will finance projects that increase the reuse ad recycling of solar technologies and those that develop PV module designs that reduce manufacturing costs, including perovskite materials.

A further US$27 million under the FY22 Solar Manufacturing Incubator will support projects commercialising new technologies and manufacturing processes capable of boosting domestic solar manufacturing in the US. That scheme specifically name checks cadmium telluride, the key material for thin-film solar manufacturing championed by US manufacturer First Solar.

The technologies supported by the DOE do not include any funding for silicon-based products whose supply chain is mostly dependent of China and Southeast Asia.

Even more so as prices of polysilicon in China kept increasing in the past few weeks and are closing in the RMB300/kg (US$44.41/kg) threshold.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the Biden-Harris administration wanted to “seize US leadership” in solar energy by investing in newer technologies that would strengthen the domestic solar supply chain.

Earlier this month, the US DOE had launched a US$500 million programme aimed to install clean energy on current or former mine lands across the country.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
cadmium, doe, jennifer granholm, joe biden, perovskite, US department of energy, us manufacturing, us solar

Read Next

Net metering expansion can ‘significantly’ expand rooftop solar in Mississippi

July 14, 2022
The Mississippi Public Service Commission has voted to adopt an updated set of net metering and interconnection rules in a move that could “significantly” expand rooftop solar in the state.

TRC Companies acquires solar engineering company Blue Oak Energy

July 14, 2022
TRC Companies has acquired solar PV and storage engineering company Blue Oak Energy, strengthening its renewable energy capabilities.

‘The time for rhetoric is over’: US solar companies demand movement on budget bill

July 12, 2022
Hundreds of US solar and energy storage companies have implored US lawmakers to pass a budget reconciliation bill containing solar downstream and manufacturing supports.

Lifecycle study of perovskites finds lower environmental impact than silicon modules

July 12, 2022
Perovskite-on-silicon PV modules are more environmentally advantageous than conventional silicon heterojunction (HJT) modules over a 25-year lifetime, according to a study from researchers in Germany.

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

July 11, 2022
One-third of utility-scale solar projects slated to complete in Texas in this year are either on hold or yet to start, new analysis has claimed.

‘Double world record’ for perovskite tandem solar cells claimed by EPFL, CSEM

July 7, 2022
Researchers at EPFL’s Photovoltaics and Thin Film Electronics Laboratory and CSEM’s Sustainable Energy Centre have claimed an efficiency of over 30% for perovskite-on-silicon-tandem solar cells, establishing “two world records”.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

REC Solar wins EU grant to build 2GW HJT plant in France

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices rise for first time in months as project delays expected

News

Net metering expansion can ‘significantly’ expand rooftop solar in Mississippi

News

Inside Maxeon’s diversified home energy strategy

Editors' Blog, Features

Spain slaps windfall tax on power companies

News

Trina Solar to build 71MW floating solar project in Malaysia after winning state tender

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022