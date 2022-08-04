Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures invests in automated solar construction company Terabase Energy

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, New Technology, Projects
Americas

Latest

Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures invests in automated solar construction company Terabase Energy

News

Biden administration to invest US$26 million in renewable grid demonstration projects

News

South African policy changes will make projects ‘much easier and much quicker’ in boon for solar PV

Features, Interviews

Sunrun adds 34,000 customers in Q2, expects net subscriber value to grow to more than US$10,000 in H2

News

Hanwha Solutions to up US solar investment if Inflation Reduction Act passes – reports

News

Daqo’s Q2 profits treble Y-o-Y, lower polysilicon production costs result in record quarterly profits

News

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 225MW hybrid project in Rajasthan, 25-year PPA signed

News

Continued demand for residential solar sees SunPower bag record 19,700 new customers

News

Australian government legislates for net zero by 2050, locks-in pledge to prevent future reversals

News

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Terabase said automated solar construction could unlock Terawatts of new renewable energy, helping to meet decarbonisation goals. Image: Terabase Energy.

US-based start-up Terabase Energy has secured US$44 million in a Series B fundraising round co-led by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures and venture capital firm Prelude Ventures among others, to drive the commercialisation of its automated solar park construction technology.

The raise sees the total amount accrued by the company soar to US$52 million – it bagged US$6 million in 2020 – and will specifically be used to support the “scalability of solar by building a digital and robotic automation platform for the development, construction and operation of utility-scale PV power plants.”

The California-based company said the raise would enable “full commercial deployment” of its product in 2023.

Terabase said it had “built the first digital platform for managing the full project life cycle of utility-scale solar”, combining it with a construction automation system to “transform the way solar power plants are deployed”.

The company said its “automated field-factory” was able to perform round-the-clock operations and could significantly shorten project construction times, reduce costs and ensure higher build quality, adding the process would “improve worker health and safety” by removing manual lifting of modules and steel components.

“In recent years, the solar industry has been focused on technological improvements of solar panels and other hardware components while the means and methods of engineering and construction have been largely unchanged,” said Carmichael Roberts of Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

“This investment is validation of our vision for rapidly deploying solar at the Terawatt scale,” said Matt Campbell, co-founder and CEO of Terabase Energy, which bought a predictive energy modelling tool called PlantPredict from US thin-film module maker First Solar in August of last year.

“It took fifty years for the world to build the first Terawatt of solar, but we need at least 50 additional Terawatts built as quickly as possible to meet global decarbonisation targets,” he added.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
automated construction, breakthrough energy ventures, fundraising, series b, start-up, terabase energy, us

Read Next

Sunrun adds 34,000 customers in Q2, expects net subscriber value to grow to more than US$10,000 in H2

August 4, 2022
Following strong demand in the US market for residential solar, US solar installer Sunrun increased its customer additions by more than in Q1 and posted better-than-expected financial results, while still making a loss.

Hanwha Solutions to up US solar investment if Inflation Reduction Act passes – reports

August 4, 2022
Hanwha Solutions is reportedly considering expanding its investment into US solar production if the newly agreed upon Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is passed.

Meyer Burger slashes production forecasts for 2022, 2023, blames supply chain environment

August 2, 2022
Swiss PV module manufacturer Meyer Burger has slashed its production plans for 2022 and 2023, citing a “challenging supply chain environment” which has caused delays to its planned production capacity build out.
PV Tech Premium

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

August 2, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with analysts and trade bodies to examine what the newly agreed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could mean for US solar manufacturing

US market shipped US$10bn of modules in 2021, average price per watt value continues to fall

August 2, 2022
The US market shipped US$9.8 billion of modules in 2021, with the average dollar per watt value continuing to fall, according to the country’s Energy Information Agency (EIA).

Borrego completes solar-plus-storage development arm sale to investors ECP

August 1, 2022
US solar and energy storage developer Borrego has completed the previously announced spin off and sale of its development business to energy transition investor ECP for an undisclosed amount, with the new company being renamed as New Leaf Energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 225MW hybrid project in Rajasthan, 25-year PPA signed

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

Interviews, Long Reads, News

Meyer Burger slashes production forecasts for 2022, 2023, blames supply chain environment

News

BIPV expected to reach market value of nearly US$100 billion by 2031

News

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

News

SolarEdge posts record revenue, shipments for Q2 as strong demand in US and Europe buoys performance

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022