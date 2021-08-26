Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

First Solar sells predictive modelling tool to digital start-up Terabase

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

First Solar sells predictive modelling tool to digital start-up Terabase

News

LevelTen raises US$35m to help scale up renewables transaction platform

News

India set to deploy more than 4.5GW of solar in second half of 2021

News

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

News

US solar companies call for caution and clarity as trade barriers mount

News

SCHMID Technology Guangdong gets minority investment from XJ Capital

News

Solar curtailment in California on the rise, EIA says

News

US renewables sector hails House approval of US$3.5tn budget bill

News

AEMO developing simulation tool to facilitate grid connections for renewable energy

News

DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Terabase is developing a digital, automation and smart device system to drive down solar power prices. Image: Terabase

US ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member First Solar has sold a predictive energy modelling tool called PlantPredict to solar digital solutions start-up Terabase Energy for an undisclosed amount.

PlantPredict is a predictive solar energy modelling tool that First Solar developed for utility-scale PV systems. It reduces energy delivery uncertainty by generating field-verified energy predictions and has been used by thousands of global users over the past decade. The system has also been used in the financial modelling of solar power plants.

Meanwhile, Terabase is developing a digital, automation, and smart device system to drive down solar power prices below $0.01/kWh by 2025. It is currently used by more than 400 engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms, developers, and independent power producers (IPPs) in 28 countries.

“The future of performance modelling is tighter integration with software-based design, cost estimating and financial modelling and it’s important for Terabase to have its own cloud-based performance modelling solution,” said Matt Campbell, Terabase CEO.

The transaction is expected to take place in October this year, when the PlantPredict team will join Terabase, which has offices in California, US and Melbourne, Australia.

Earlier this year, Terabase acquired operational technology provider REPlantSolutions.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
first solar, modelling, software, terabase energy

Read Next

LevelTen raises US$35m to help scale up renewables transaction platform

August 26, 2021
LevelTen Energy, a US firm that has developed a platform for renewable energy asset transactions, has secured the backing of Google as part of a US$35 million Series C funding round.
PV Tech Premium

Solar software consolidation on the rise as firms bid to expand reach

August 20, 2021
Aurora Solar’s acquisition of Folsom Labs last week followed a recent spike in deals between solar software providers that have pooled resources to offer a more complete service, share best practices or enter new geographies. Jules Scully looks at how consolidation is reshaping service offerings.

Trio line up manufacturing capacity expansions in India as race for market footholds intensifies

August 11, 2021
Three Indian manufacturers are said to be eyeing up investments in their solar manufacturing capacity as efforts to take advantage of protective measures and financial supports ramp up.

Aurora Solar bolsters solar software portfolio with Folsom Labs acquisition

August 10, 2021
Solar sales and design software provider Aurora Solar is to bolster its offering by acquiring Folsom Labs, the developer of HelioScope, a solar design software solution aimed at the commercial sector.

First Solar adjusts 2021 guidance due to freight costs

August 2, 2021
First Solar has lowered its earnings and module shipment guidance for 2021 as the company continues to anticipate elevated shipping costs for the remainder of the year.

First Solar unveils India module manufacturing facility plans

July 30, 2021
First Solar has unveiled plans to construct a 3.3GWdc module assembly facility in India, bolstering its manufacturing footprint outside of the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

News

US renewables sector hails House approval of US$3.5tn budget bill

News

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News

DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

News

South Africa receives 63 solar bids in latest renewables procurement round

News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

Upcoming Events

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021