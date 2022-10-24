Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Borosil completes 86% stake acquisition of glass manufacturer Interfloat

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Borosil completes 86% stake acquisition of glass manufacturer Interfloat

News

Mondragon Assembly to develop automated PV manufacturing line for BVG India

News

Shizen Energy secures US$480 million investment to accelerate renewables portfolio in Japan and key markets

News

Lightsource bp, AMEA reveal 130MW PV project and PPA agreement   

News

US solar and battery storage developer Mission Clean Energy acquired by asset manager Wafra

News

Hydrogen’s role in easing solar curtailment

Featured Articles, Features

Romania ‘on the brink of a renewables wave’ with CfD scheme starting next year

Features, Interviews

Portugal to raise winning solar auction tariffs in line with inflation

News

Silicon Ranch, First Solar add another 700MW to 4GW thin-film module supply agreement

News

National Grid Renewables signs 140MW PPA, breaks ground on Texas solar-plus-storage project using First Solar modules

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Interfloat Group has a solar glass manufacturing production capacity of 300 tonnes per day and will increase Borosil’s capacity by 66%. Image: Interfloat Group.

Indian solar glass manufacturer Borosil Renewables has acquired a 86% stake in Interfloat Group expanding its customer base in Europe.

With the acquisition of its European peer, the Indian manufacturer increases its solar glass output by 66% to 750 tonnes per day (TPD), which will increase to 1,300 TPD in Q4 2022 with the commissioning of a new furnace of 550 TPD in India.

Comprising two companies – Germany-based GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg and Liechtenstein-based Interfloat Corporation – Interfloat Group is the largest textured tempered solar glass producer in Europe, with a current capacity of 300 TPD, according to Borosil.

Despite Europe’s high energy prices and the geopolitical uncertainty affecting Europe’s manufacturing industry, Interfloat’s acquisition will strengthen Borosil’s global market position “in the long run”, according to Borosil.

Pradeep Kheruka, executive chairman of Borosil Renewables, said: “The demand for domestically manufactured solar PV modules has increased significantly leading to a higher demand for solar glass by our European customers. In the light of substantial expansion in our capacity in India, we expect to enhance the reliability of our supply chains for our customers.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, borosil, european manufacturing, glass, Interfloat Group, solar glass, stake acquisition

Read Next

SOLV Energy invests in Swap Robotics to optimise utility-scale solar O&M

October 20, 2022
US engineering, procurement, and construction contractor SOLV Energy has invested in autonomous robotics company Swap Robotics.
PV Tech Premium

‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio

October 20, 2022
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable is planning to take advantage of policy headwinds stemming from the US’s Inflation Reduction Act as it bolsters its presence in the commercial and community PV segment with the acquisition of Standard Solar.

US module manufacturer Toledo planning international expansion via KordSA partnership

October 19, 2022
US module manufacturer Toledo Solar has partnered with Turkish-based material manufacturer KordSA to expand its PV manufacturing capacity across Europe and Central Asia.

Corporate solar funding drops due to inflation, high interest rates

October 17, 2022
Corporate funding in the global solar sector was dampened by inflation and high interest rates during the first nine months of the year, according to research from Mercom Capital Group.
PV Tech Premium

‘We need to scale to be competitive’: European PV players discuss solar manufacturing policy

October 12, 2022
European solar PV manufacturers struggling with soaring electricity prices have flagged concerns that the continent is falling behind the US and India in terms of policy support for the sector.

ReneSola Power grows European solar pipeline with Emeren acquisition

October 12, 2022
Solar developer ReneSola Power has acquired UK-based utility-scale PV and battery storage developer Emeren as it expands its footprint in Italy and other European markets.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Romania ‘on the brink of a renewables wave’ with CfD scheme starting next year

Features, Interviews

Portugal to raise winning solar auction tariffs in line with inflation

News

Silicon Ranch, First Solar add another 700MW to 4GW thin-film module supply agreement

News

‘The IRA is a tremendous accelerant to solar growth’: Brookfield Renewable builds US PV portfolio

Features, Interviews

Trina Solar launches 595W Vertex n-type module with 20-30GW of production capacity expected by end of 2023

News

Upcoming Events

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022