Subscribe
Group Licence
News

European solar PV manufacturing at risk from soaring power prices – Rystad

By Jules Scully
Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

European solar PV manufacturing at risk from soaring power prices – Rystad

News

Suncor Energy sells solar and wind assets to Canadian Utilities

News

US DOE announces winners of its American-Made Solar Prize Round 5, distributes US$1.5 million to winning companies  

News

Belectric to repower Enlight PV project in Israel, raise capacity to 88MWp

News

What the new era of inflation means for investments in the global energy transition

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

Anglo American and EDF Renewables partner to build solar and wind projects in South Africa

News

EU renewables development may stall if countries enact different revenue caps – LevelTen

News

Renewables met rise in global electricity demand during H1 2022 – Ember

News

Entergy Arkansas’ 250MW solar project gets approval, Lightsource bp to build

News

European solar supply chain assurance scheme launched

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
European electricity prices reached unprecedented levels in recent months. Image: Andreas Gucklhorn (Unsplash).

Around 35GW of PV manufacturing projects in Europe are at risk of being mothballed as elevated power prices damage the continent’s efforts to build a solar supply chain, research from Rystad Energy suggests.

The consultancy noted that the energy-intensive nature of both solar PV and battery cell manufacturing processes is leading some operators to temporarily close or abandon production facilities as the cost of doing business escalates.

It added that the power prices are increasing the risk that planned projects which have not secured funding yet may fall through.

Audun Martinsen, Rystad Energy’s head of energy service research, said high power prices not only pose a significant threat to European decarbonisation efforts but could also result in increased reliance on overseas manufacturing.

“Building a reliable domestic low-carbon supply chain is essential if the continent is going to stick to its goals, including the REPowerEU plan, but as things stand, that is in serious jeopardy,” he added.

European electricity prices reached unprecedented levels in recent months due to reduced gas deliveries from Russia, summer heatwaves and unplanned nuclear and hydropower plant outages, according to Rystad.

The consultancy revealed that while power prices in Europe have retreated significantly since record highs in August, rates remain in the €300 – 400/MWh (US$297 – 396/MWh) range, many multiples above pre-energy crisis norms.

While Europeans have benefitted from reliable and affordable electricity, the research suggested that low-carbon manufacturers have based their build-up of production capacity on stable power prices of around €50/MWh.

With manufacturers in other regions, such as Asia, enjoying lower electricity input tariffs, European producers “are becoming increasingly uncompetitive by comparison”, Rystad said.

As part of measures aimed at addressing high energy prices, EU ministers agreed last week to set a mandatory temporary solidarity contribution on the profits of businesses active in the petroleum, natural gas, coal and refinery sectors.

Member states will use proceeds from the contribution to provide financial support to households and companies and to mitigate the effects of high retail electricity prices.

The high costs of European PV manufacturing were revealed in a recent report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which found China is the most cost-competitive location to manufacture all components of the solar PV supply chain, with costs in the country 35% lower than in Europe. 

The IEA said that without financial incentives and manufacturing support, the bankability of manufacturing projects outside of panel assembly “remains limited outside of China and few countries in Southeast Asia”.

The European Solar Initiative, launched last year by trade body SolarPower Europe and innovation group EIT InnoEnergy, calls for the continent to reach 20GW of solar PV manufacturing capacity by 2025.

However, Rystad warned that with Europe expected to be short on gas for several years and high electricity prices to continue as a result, attracting financing and investment for solar manufacturing plants “could prove challenging”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy crisis, eu, european manufacturing, european union, power prices, rystad energy

Read Next

EU renewables development may stall if countries enact different revenue caps – LevelTen

October 5, 2022
A patchwork implementation of the EU’s power revenue cap could stall renewables development and dent investment, according to LevelTen Energy, a power purchase agreement marketplace operator.

Renewables met rise in global electricity demand during H1 2022 – Ember

October 5, 2022
The rise in solar and wind generation met over three-quarters of the global electricity demand growth in the first half of 2022, according to a report from think tank Ember.

EU countries agree to renewables revenue cap, SolarPower Europe ‘deeply concerned’

September 30, 2022
European Union countries will introduce a revenue cap on operational solar PV plants as part of a package of emergency measures approved today.

New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive

September 29, 2022
A research consortium has devised a production line with a throughput of up to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount.
PV Tech Premium

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

September 27, 2022
Europe must build out its own large-scale, vertically integrated solar PV manufacturing base as a means to ensure its clean energy transition.

European platform for PV innovation relaunched to promote solar uptake

September 27, 2022
The European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) has been relaunched to advise policymakers and promote the uptake of solar across Europe.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report

News

European solar supply chain assurance scheme launched

News

Maxeon’s interim CEO talks capacity expansions, smart home solutions and the company’s search for a new head

News

Belectric to repower Enlight PV project in Israel, raise capacity to 88MWp

News

India releases new Production Linked Incentive scheme guidelines for solar manufacturers

News

Meyer Burger aims to raise US$253 million to support manufacturing ramp-up

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022