Boviet Solar expands North Carolina module manufacturing capacity to 3GW

“The addition of a third production line marks another important milestone in our Greenville journey,” said general manager of the Greenville factory Marco Marquez. “It further enhances our ability to serve our customers with reliable, US-made PV modules while creating high-quality local jobs.”

Demand for US-made solar products has increased considerably this year, particularly following the passage of the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ over the summer. While this has translated to the deployment of more module manufacturing capacity, with the US adding 8.7GW of new capacity in the first nine months of the year, cell manufacturing capacity has grown less quickly, with just 2GW of new capacity added in 2024 and 2025.

Boviet Solar has sought to expand cell manufacturing capacity in tandem with its module manufacturing capacity, and in August completed exterior construction work on a cell manufacturing facility at the Greenville site. The cell facility is expected to begin commercial operation in the second half of 2026, and the factory’s cell and module components represent a US$400 million investment.

Alongside Boviet Solar, ES Foundry has advanced its own cell manufacturing facility in the US, starting work at its plant in February, just across the border in South Carolina. ES Foundry is also focusing on PERC cells, and earlier this month, CEO Alex Zhu told PV Tech Premium that the technology is more “proven and reliable” than tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), the cells of which are more efficient, but have been subject to a number of patent disputes between manufacturers so far this year.