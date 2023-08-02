News

Brookfield signs plan with India’s Reliance Industries to onshore Australian PV manufacturing

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
As it stands, solar PV manufacturing in Australia is scarce. Image: CEFC

Brookfield Asset Management and Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to pursue renewable energy manufacturing opportunities in Australia.

The MoU will look to develop solar PV, battery energy storage and wind component manufacturing through direct capital investment opportunities, and facilitate developing skills, knowledge and expertise in Australia’s renewable energy sector, the companies said.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Luke Edwards, Brookfield Renewable head of Australia said: “Australia has a proud history of manufacturing and an abundance of raw materials, but the industry is not currently cost competitive. The energy transition creates an opportunity to bring advanced manufacturing processes created offshore to Australia, which would secure the supply of critical equipment for the transition to help drive down Australia’s emissions faster and contribute significantly to job creation.”

Brookfield acquired Origin Energy Markets in March for AU$18.7 billion (US$12.4 billion). The company is Australia’s largest power generator and energy retailer, and Brookfield said that it intends to build out 14GW of renewables and storage capacity under Origin over the next decade, investing a total of AU$20 billion to do so.

The company said that this MoU with Reliance will support its investment into Origin Energy Markets by contributing to a secure and consistent supply of clean energy equipment. It said that onshore renewables manufacturing in Australia has the potential to create 18,000 jobs.

Last month, the Australian government invested AU$50 million into developing solar and energy storage supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region, with a view to developing solar ingot and wafer production in particular in Australia and its neighbouring southern and southeast Asian countries.

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.
australia, brookfield asset mangement, Reliance Industries, solar manufacturing, solar pv

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023