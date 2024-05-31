Subscribe To Premium
News

Brookfield launches €6.1 billion deal for French IPP Neoen

By Andy Colthorpe
Markets & Finance, Companies
Europe

Brookfield launches €6.1 billion deal for French IPP Neoen

Qcells to use ‘lowest cost, highest efficiency’ Lumet metallisation tech for cell production

VINCI subsidiary buys solar and storage developer Helios Nordic Energy for US$73 million

LBNL: Wind and solar installations cut carbon emissions, generate US$249 billion between 2019 and 2022

Maxeon posts US$14.9 million losses in delayed Q1 ’24 results

EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Arkansas PV project

IRS issues new proposals for IRA renewables tax credits

‘Reducing residential energy use isn’t technology-related’: EU EPBD analysis

Fraunhofer ISE showcases 24% efficient TOPCon cell, using M10 silicon wafers

Accurate load forecasting could make or break the resiliency of solar energy in times of war and crisis

neoen
“Our board of directors fully welcomes the transaction,” said Xavier Barbaro. Image: Neoen

Global investment group Brookfield intends to acquire French independent power producer (IPP) and renewables and energy storage developer Neoen.

Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management announced yesterday (30 May) that its clean energy arm Brookfield Renewable and Singapore-headquartered investment trust Temasek have entered negotiations with Neoen’s shareholders.

The takeover bid would begin with an acquisition of a 53.32% shareholding from investors, including investment holding company Impala and Fonds Stratégique de Participations (FSP), an investment vehicle owned by seven French insurance companies.

Neoen’s board unanimously welcomed the proposed transaction when it met on 29 May, with chairman and CEO Xavier Barbaro quoted as saying the company was “thrilled to open a new chapter in Neoen’s history, with the arrival of Brookfield as our majority shareholder.”

“Our board of directors fully welcomes the transaction and sees Brookfield as a partner of choice to preserve the structure and identity of Neoen in the best interests of its employees and its stakeholders,” Barbaro said.

The deal values the French IPP at a total of €6.1 billion (US$6.6 billion), and the tender offer is anticipated to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals that Brookfield said it expected to receive by Q4 of this year.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.

