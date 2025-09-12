Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

BSW-Solar calls for simplified grid access for German solar and storage projects

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Celsia seeks US$1.2 billion investment for 1.2GW solar and wind portfolio

News

BSW-Solar calls for simplified grid access for German solar and storage projects

News

ACME secures US$43 million financing for 400MW project in Rajasthan

News

Risk aversion and market pressures: inside Georgia Power’s latest IRP

Features, Interviews

Founder Group secures EPC contract for 30MW Malaysian solar plant

News

Ib vogt inks 70MW solar vPPA in Romania

News

Madison Energy secures US$800 million to expand US clean energy portfolio

News

European PEARL project develops flexible perovskite cell with 21.6% conversion efficiency

News

Renewable energy among targets of US$634m EBRD climate finance package

News

Constant Energy secures US$9.4 million for renewable energy expansion

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Front view of the Bundestag, Germany's Federal Parliament.
A survey from BSW-Solar found that grid access in Germany needs to be simplified, standardised and more digitalised. Image: Alana Harris via Unsplash.

German trade association BSW-Solar has called the German government for a simplified, standardised and more digitalised grid access for solar PV and energy storage operators.

These were the main findings of a survey conducted by BSW-Solar among project developers in Germany.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Solar companies that replied to the survey criticised the poor communication with many of the more than 800 grid operators in Germany, as well as the slow process with grid connection requests.

Respondents of the survey also criticised the slow process for large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS). A majority of the respondents (63%) said that requests for co-locating solar with storage ended up with either no response for the grid connection request, a rejection or a notification that grid connection will not be possible until the end of 2028.

Carsten Körnig, managing director at BSW-Solar, commented: “The often poor communication of grid operators is increasingly hindering the energy transition. In the future, politicians must hold them more accountable for standardising and digitising their processes and adhering to binding deadlines.”

Moreover, survey respondents identified the lack of transparency regarding grid capacities as the biggest obstacle for the construction of ground-mounted solar PV systems. This was followed by a failure to comply with deadlines to provide information and a lack of personnel resources from grid operators.

According to the trade association, the average time to receive a successful grid connection can be less than four months, with the more extreme cases reaching years.

Amidst the survey results, the German trade association called on the government to amend the Energy Industry Act through five key points.

These are to increase grid transparency by introducing non-binding grid connection information, enabling project developers to obtain information before submitting a grid connection request; creating binding reservation options for network capacities that take appropriate account of project progress in order to improve planning and investment security for project developers and to avoid blockages caused by unused commitments; digitalisation of grid connection requests; universalise the deadlines in the grid connection process and sanction non-compliance; and introducing a right to “overbuild” grid connection points in regards to the grid operator, in order to more efficiently use the limited grid capacity with the co-location of energy storage.

The last point is due to 90% of the companies surveyed stating that they plan to submit applications for co-located ground-mounted solar PV with BESS in the future, where the installed generation capacity exceeds the agreed feed-in capacity.

bess, bsw solar, Co-location, digitalisation, germany, grid connection, ground-mount solar, survey

Read Next

image

Constant Energy secures US$9.4 million for renewable energy expansion

September 11, 2025
Constant Energy has secured THB300 million (US$9.4 million) in green financing from HSBC to expand large-scale solar and battery storage projects in Thailand. 
The projects are in Touba and Laboa and include the construction of 17 km of power transmission lines. Image: Unsplash

Italy: ‘Right now, it doesn’t make sense to invest in co-located storage’

September 11, 2025
The absence of negative pricing in Italy undermines the case for co-located solar storage, the co-founder of Italian IPP Terrawatt has said.
image

Vattenfall commissions 76MW agriPV plant in Germany

September 10, 2025
A project claimed to be Germany’s largest agriPV plant has been commissioned in the north-east of the country.
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

Philippines auction attracts 9.4GW in renewable energy bids

September 8, 2025
A green energy auction in the Philippines has secured 9.4GW of renewable energy capacity subscriptions, of a target of 10.65GW.
Grid-forming inverter testing at Fraunhofer ISE.

Fraunhofer ISE completes testing on grid-forming inverters, to publish results next month

September 4, 2025
Fraunhofer ISE has completed testing work of grid-forming inverters currently available in the energy industry.
ISE-3295-PV-TEC-Fraunhofer-ISE-scr

Fraunhofer ISE to build pilot TOPCon cell line to support 4GW Talon PV US facility

September 2, 2025
The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) will build a pilot solar cell line in Germany to support US manufacturer Talon PV’s efforts to establish solar cell capacity in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Founder Group secures EPC contract for 30MW Malaysian solar plant

News

RE+ product launches: Canadian Solar low-carbon modules, FTC Solar new tracker, NovaSource’s AI-platform

News

Madison Energy secures US$800 million to expand US clean energy portfolio

News

Curtailment of Voltalia’s Brazil fleet reaches 14%

News

Renewable energy among targets of US$634m EBRD climate finance package

News

Italy: ‘Right now, it doesn’t make sense to invest in co-located storage’

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.