News

California Community Choice Aggregators sign contracts for 778MW of renewables and 118.75MW of storage

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Latest

California Community Choice Aggregators sign contracts for 778MW of renewables and 118.75MW of storage

News

US business leaders and financiers urge Congress to pass key infrastructure bill

News

US ROUND-UP: Vision Solar to hire ‘hundreds’ in expansion, Recurrent completes Texas sale

News

Tesla continues solar recovery as installs more than treble year-on-year

News

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

Speed of US climate solutions must increase five-fold, says DOE director

News

Californian ratepayers could save US$120 billion by 2051 through growing DERs

News

Eni acquires 1GW of Spanish solar from Azora

News

The impact of quality assurance measures in the early stage of a solar project

Featured Articles, Features

NextEra Energy adds 1.84GW to renewables, energy storage backlog as profit slides

News
Along with signing the joint agreement, the CCAs have also signed individual contracts for both solar and wind. Image: Fluor

Community Choice Aggregators (CCA) Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE) and Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) have signed contracts for 778MW of renewable energy generation and 118.75MW of energy storage in California.

The joint contracts include one solar farm, three solar-plus-storage assets and one wind power project. The solar and solar-plus-storage projects are new builds that will add new capacity to serve the CCA’s 670,000 customers.

“CCCE and SVCE’s joint procurement of 778 MW of clean electricity and 118.75 MW of storage, the majority of which is new capacity, exemplifies the value CCAs are providing as they spur the creation of green jobs and economic growth throughout California,” said Beth Vaughan, executive director of the California Community Choice Association (CalCCA).

In addition to the joint procurement, the two agencies signed individual contracts for two separate projects. CCCE signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Idemitsu Renewables for 70MW of solar and 17.5MW of battery storage from the Jasmine project in Kern County, while SVCE signed a contract with Terra-Gen to receive 77.7MW of wind energy from three existing wind facilities in Kern County.

Together, CCCE and SVCE have signed 12 power contracts totalling 1,470MW at a cost of US$2.77 billion.

Both agencies are also part of efforts to procure 500MW of long-duration storage with seven other CCAs through California Community Power.

The latest long-term contracts are a result of the Request for Offers (RFO) jointly issued by the CCA agencies in 2019 and 2020.

california solar, central coast community energy, community choice aggregation, silicon valley clean energy, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Solar’s growing role in decarbonising off-grid mines

July 23, 2021
A reduction in deployment costs combined with technology gains mean solar-plus-storage is an increasingly attractive option for off-grid mining operations looking to cut emissions. Jules Scully looks at successful case studies and the opportunity ahead.

California ISO has 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its queue, smashing last year’s figures

July 16, 2021
The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has almost 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its interconnection queue.
PV Tech Premium

Solar’s role in tackling South Africa’s energy crisis

June 12, 2021
With South Africa faced with ongoing power cuts, Jules Scully explores the how solar PV can help decarbonise the country’s coal-heavy grid while providing energy security.

California lawmakers reject controversial net metering bill

June 3, 2021
California lawmakers have voted down a proposed change to the state’s net-metering rules that would have cut rates for rooftop solar customers.

Scatec to develop 540MW of solar with battery storage following South African tender success

June 2, 2021
Scatec will develop three projects in South Africa totalling 540MW of solar and 225MW / 1,140MWh of battery storage after being awarded preferred bidder status through a government tender.

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

May 27, 2021
US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has started a new advocacy programme for the fast-growing energy storage sector.

Most Read

Meyer Burger mulls legal action after Oxford PV ends heterojunction solar cell partnership

News

Solar-wind-energy storage hybrid to power Rio Tinto mine

News

China to install up to 65GW of PV this year, average installs could reach 90GW by 2025

News

Q&A: QEERI talks to PV Tech about desert soiling, abrasion and surprising temperature coefficient findings

Features, Interviews

NextEra Energy adds 1.84GW to renewables, energy storage backlog as profit slides

News

Speed of US climate solutions must increase five-fold, says DOE director

News

