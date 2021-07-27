California Community Choice Aggregators sign contracts for 778MW of renewables and 118.75MW of storage

Along with signing the joint agreement, the CCAs have also signed individual contracts for both solar and wind. Image: Fluor

Community Choice Aggregators (CCA) Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE) and Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) have signed contracts for 778MW of renewable energy generation and 118.75MW of energy storage in California.

The joint contracts include one solar farm, three solar-plus-storage assets and one wind power project. The solar and solar-plus-storage projects are new builds that will add new capacity to serve the CCA’s 670,000 customers.

“CCCE and SVCE’s joint procurement of 778 MW of clean electricity and 118.75 MW of storage, the majority of which is new capacity, exemplifies the value CCAs are providing as they spur the creation of green jobs and economic growth throughout California,” said Beth Vaughan, executive director of the California Community Choice Association (CalCCA).

In addition to the joint procurement, the two agencies signed individual contracts for two separate projects. CCCE signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Idemitsu Renewables for 70MW of solar and 17.5MW of battery storage from the Jasmine project in Kern County, while SVCE signed a contract with Terra-Gen to receive 77.7MW of wind energy from three existing wind facilities in Kern County.

Together, CCCE and SVCE have signed 12 power contracts totalling 1,470MW at a cost of US$2.77 billion.

Both agencies are also part of efforts to procure 500MW of long-duration storage with seven other CCAs through California Community Power.

The latest long-term contracts are a result of the Request for Offers (RFO) jointly issued by the CCA agencies in 2019 and 2020.