Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

California ISO has 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its queue, smashing last year’s figures

By Sean Rai-Roche
Grids, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

AEMO chief wants Australia’s grids prepared for 100% renewables by 2025

News

California ISO has 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its queue, smashing last year’s figures

News

New PV technologies in new manufacturing regions: has the PV industry finally grown up?

Editors' Blog, Features

US ROUND-UP: SEIA backs long-duration storage plan, patent success for LONGi, 20MW of PV installed at airport

News

New NREL LCOE data highlights US potential for super-cheap solar and co-located energy storage

Editors' Blog

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

News

US Energy Committee votes in favour of US$100 billion clean energy act

News

‘Concerning’ decline in California solar prices reducing incentive for new installs – report

News

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

News

New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
CAISO has added 80GW of solar capacity to its queue, beating last year’s level of 68GW. Image: Blue Oak Energy.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has almost 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its interconnection queue, according to a 7 July presentation.

The operator has 97.6GW of renewables in its queue, with solar PV accounting for approximately 80% of this, and wind making up most of the rest. Last year, CAISO has 68GW of solar capacity in its queue.

It has also substantially increased the level of energy storage capacity in its queue. This year, 147GW is yet to be added, with 97% of this coming from battery storage. It is more than double the storage in queue last year (69GW).

Overall, the queue contains more than 245GW of renewable and storage capacity, with 37% “in various stages of the study process and will finish November 2021”, according to the company presentation on grid interconnection.

This month, a report from the Breakthrough Institute found that falling wholesale prices for solar in California mean subsidies will likely be needed to sustain cost-effective deployment in the state.

Just before, Californian lawmakers voted down a proposed change to the state’s net metering rules that would have cut rates for rooftop solar customers.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery storage, caiso, california, california solar, connection queues

Read Next

‘Concerning’ decline in California solar prices reducing incentive for new installs – report

July 15, 2021
Falling solar wholesale prices in California mean subsidies will likely be needed to sustain the cost-effective deployment of PV in the state over the next three decades, according to a new report from research centre the Breakthrough Institute.

NREL: US utility-scale solar PV could be as cheap as US$16.89/MWh by 2030

July 13, 2021
Utility-scale solar PV in the US could be as a cheap as US$16.89/MWh by the end of the decade, new analysis published by the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) has shown.

EDF unit to offer ‘one-stop-shop’ distributed energy solutions for US C&I sector

July 9, 2021
EDF subsidiary PowerFlex is to offer commercial and industrial (C&I) customers onsite solar, adding to its battery storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging, microgrids and energy management systems offerings.

Asia solar markets shrugging off ‘unprecedented’ supply chain disruption

July 8, 2021
While the Asian solar industry has been hit by COVID-19 fueled disruption, the pandemic has also boosted interest from offtakers, industries and governments alike.

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

July 5, 2021
Australia’s electricity markets are undergoing a profound transformation from a centralised system of large fossil fuel plants towards an array of smaller-scale, widely dispersed solar and wind generators, grid-scale batteries and demand response, according to a new report from the Australian Energy Regulator.

Canadian Solar gets US$60m from Santander to support project development in EMEA

June 25, 2021
Canadian Solar has secured a €50 million (US$59.7 million) bilateral corporate facility with Banco Santander to support its project development efforts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US ROUND-UP: SEIA backs long-duration storage plan, patent success for LONGi, 20MW of PV installed at airport

News

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

News

New York adds 3GW of solar, bringing total pipeline to 95% of 2025 target

News

‘A step in the right direction’: EU plans to increase 2030 renewables target to 40%

News

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

News

New NREL LCOE data highlights US potential for super-cheap solar and co-located energy storage

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021