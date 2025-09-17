Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

California passes bills to reduce energy prices, ‘applauded’ by SEIA and CEBA

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Longroad reaches financial close for 400MW Texas solar project

News

Acciona Energia commissions 412MWp PV plant in India

News

Velto acquires 260MW operational solar portfolio in Spain

News

Meyer Burger unlikely to survive under provisional debt moratorium

News

Nexamp secures US$350 million financing from Macquarie

News

DAS Solar plans 5GW XBC cell plant as technology shifts to TOPCon/back contact combination

News

California passes bills to reduce energy prices, ‘applauded’ by SEIA and CEBA

News

QatarEnergy, Samsung C&T ink EPC contract for 2GW solar PV project in Qatar

News

Self-consumption keeps falling in Spain, sector adds 611MW in H1 2025

News

Time for US solar to take off the training wheels

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The California state capitol.
SEIA’s Stephanie Doyle said ‘AB 825 will spur solar development’. Image: California Capitol Museum.

The California State Legislature has passed two bills that aim to reduce energy prices in the state, which have been heralded as “common sense” solutions to energy affordability by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The two bills are Assembly Bill 825 (AB 825) and Senate Bill 302 (SB 302), which cover regional electricity and taxes, respectively. California law included a number of conditions that must be met before the beginning of 2019, including approval of bodies such as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), to establish “an independent regional organisation” to work with the independent system operator (ISO) in managing the state’s energy grid.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

AB 825 removes those conditions, opening up the possibility of a more regionalised energy market coming into force in California, and one that can adjust bills to suit consumers on a local level. The bill authorises the ISO, from the beginning of 2028, to implement tariff modifications, accepted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and adopted by independent regional organisations, based on regional differences in energy mixes.

“AB 825 will spur solar development by paving the way for a regional transmission organisation across the Western states—and ultimately help lower electricity bills for Californians,” said Stephanie Doyle, California state director at SEIA. “The regionalisation plan means California’s solar and storage resources will have a broader market, which will lead to more efficient energy production and distribution, and a more reliable grid.”

This sentiment was echoed by the Clean Energy Buyers’ Association (CEBA), which supported the passage of AB 825 as a more regionalised energy plan could help facilitate the trading of energy between California and its neighbouring states, where their solar sectors are less mature.

“AB 825 represents California’s commitment to a broader, coordinated energy market that will serve as a model for inter-state regional coordination to deliver cost effective, reliable carbon emissions-free electricity as we experience unprecedented load growth in the west and nationally,” said Nidhi Thakar, senior vice president of the CEBA.

Realising the value of tax incentives

SB 302, meanwhile, provides a tax exemption for organisations that take advantage of Sections 6417 and 6418 of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), which were introduced by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). These sections cover the direct payment and transfer of clean energy tax credits, and the latest bill notes that money transferred as part of these deals will not count towards a company’s “gross income” when determining the tax it is required to pay.

“SB 302 will keep energy project costs down by allowing California energy developers to realise the full value of federal tax incentives,” explained Doyle.

In effect, this exemption means that companies that engage in renewable energy tax credit transfers will see their tax burdens reduced, and provides clarity for a policy question that has loomed since the passage of the IRA, and has been unanswered on a federal level.

Last week, Sean Garren, chief programs officer at advocacy group Vote Solar, told PV Tech Premium that state governments may have to take on more responsibility for protecting clean energy initiatives in legal matters, if the federal government is not taking steps to facilitate the energy transition, and California has moved in this direction.

The news follows California governor Gavin Newsom signing an executive order to accelerate projects at risk of losing IRA support, in effect a directive to commission and construct more clean energy projects before federal tax credits are lost under the Trump administration’s shortened timelines.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 12th edition of the Solar & Storage Finance USA event on 21-22 October 2025 in New York. Panellists will discuss the fate of US solar and storage in a post-subsidy world, the evolving economics of standalone BESS and de-risking solar and storage supply chains. Book your tickets for the event on the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
americas, california, ceba, legislation, policy, seia, ssfusa, us

Read Next

Longroad Energy's 1000 Mile solar project in Texas.

Longroad reaches financial close for 400MW Texas solar project

September 17, 2025
US renewables developer Longroad Energy has reached financial close for its 400MW 1000 Mile solar project in the US state of Texas.
The funds will be used to expand its 6GW utility-scale solar and battery storage pipeline in the US. Image: Nexamp.

Nexamp secures US$350 million financing from Macquarie

September 17, 2025
Nexamp has secured US$350 million through a long-term financing facility to expand its 6GW utility-scale solar and battery storage pipeline in the US. 
Speakers at RE+ 2025.
Premium

RE+ 2025: US solar industry calls for resilience amid policy challenges

September 16, 2025
At RE+, industry leaders pointed to the resilience of the US solar sector, despite challenges brought by the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' Act.
Close-up of construction work on a solar PV plant

Wisconsin Republicans propose bill to improve access to community solar projects

September 16, 2025
Two Wisconsin Republicans have introduced legislation to open access to community solar projects in the US state.
his marks the company’s fifteenth such transaction since 2015, and its fifth issuance so far in 2025. Image: Sunrun.

Sunrun raises US$510 million in securitisation

September 15, 2025
Sunrun has priced a securitisation of leases and power purchase agreements, taking its non-recourse debt capital raised in Q3 above US$1.5 billion. 
Origis Energy's Tanglewood solar project in the US state of Georgia. Credit: Origis Energy
Premium

Risk aversion and market pressures: inside Georgia Power’s latest IRP

September 12, 2025
Vote Solar's Sean Garren tells PV Tech Premium that Georgia Power's latest IRP is 'skewed so heavily towards fossil fuels'.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sunotec launches Nordic unit to drive solar and hybrid projects

News

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

News

Meyer Burger unlikely to survive under provisional debt moratorium

News

IB Solar to build 4GW TOPCon cell and module plant in India

News

Saudi Arabia launches tender for 5.3GW of renewables, 3.1GW of solar

News

Sunrun raises US$510 million in securitisation

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.