Celsia seeks US$1.2 billion investment for 1.2GW solar and wind portfolio

Under the platform, its customers are assured of contributing to environmental sustainability, with the option of certification under the International Renewable Energy Certificate (IREC) seal. The certification guarantees consumption traceability and confirms electricity supplied entirely from wind and solar sources.

Ricardo Sierra, CEO, Celsia, said, “We have found that Peru is a country with favourable conditions for investment, macroeconomic stability [and] attractive natural resources for the development of renewable energy projects, in addition to remuneration in dollars.”

The project also includes the launch of Celaris Energy, a renewable energy platform offering Peru’s industrial sector electricity derived entirely from wind and solar power. Celaris Energy’s operations are currently backed by the 20MW Manta hydroelectric power plant in Ancash, providing a reliable and fully renewable source.

Celsia currently has 339MW of operational capacity and 300MW under construction, said Sierra. The company also aims to reach its goal of 1GW operational solar PV and wind capacity by 2027 in Colombia.

Recently, Celsia acquired a 375MW solar PV portfolio in Colombia from Mainstream Renewable Power, along with two wind projects. The portfolio includes the 100MW Andrómeda project in Sucre, the 100MW Pollux project in Casanare and the 175MW Aries project in Córdoba. Andrómeda is the most advanced, with pre-construction completed and interconnection access secured to the Toluviejo 220kV substation.