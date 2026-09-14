Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Chilean utility Copec acquires Tamarico II solar-plus-storage project from Metlen

By April Bonner
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Metlen solar project.
the agreement was signed with Copec S.A. through its subsidiary Copec Flux S.p.A.. Image: Metlen.

Chilean utility Copec has acquired the Tamarico II solar-plus-storage project, which combines 165MW of solar PV generation with 725MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) that is extendable to 925MWh, from Greek renewables developer Metlen Energy & Metals.

Announced 10 September, the agreement was signed with Copec S.A. through its subsidiary Copec Flux S.p.A.. Metlen claimed the sale Tamrico II reaffirms its ability to develop, build and operate its own renewable energy projects, and ultimately monetise their value through its Asset Rotation model.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Metlen also stated that the agreement further strengthens its partnership with the COPEC Group, one of Latin America’s leading energy groups, a partnership that started three years ago. It lays the groundwork for the two companies to expand their collaboration further through new renewable energy and BESS investments in Chile.

Chile’s BESS market has experienced rapid expansion, emerging as one of the key drivers of global battery storage deployments in April. That month marked a significant milestone when the country surpassed 1GW of operational BESS capacity, according to then-Energy Minister Diego Pardow, following the commissioning of Atlas Renewable Energy’s standalone 200MW/800MWh project.

Notably, the market has been so active that Chile reached its 2027 energy storage deployment target a year early and appears set to achieve its 2050 target by 2027.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

Our publisher Solar Media, part of Informa Connect, will host the Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2026 on 26-27 October, 2026, in Santiago, Chile. Energy-Storage.news readers can use our discount code ESN20 at checkout for 20% off tickets.  

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
acquisitions, americas, chile, copec, metlen energy and metals, projects, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

X-Elio starts commercial operations at the Lorca Solar project in Spain.

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

October 1, 2026
X-Elio has started commercial operations at the 368MW Lorca Solar project in Spain, its largest in the country.
The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
First Solar ended the quarter with a gross and net cash balance of US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.4 billion at the end of 2025. Image: First Solar

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

September 30, 2026
US policy changes have reduced the country’s reliance on solar module imports from a number of Southeast Asian countries, writes Crux.
The Solar Markt Group's Hódmezővásárhely solar-plus-storage project.

Solar Markt Group starts commercial operations at Hungary’s largest solar-plus-storage project

September 30, 2026
The Solar Markt Group has started commercial operations at the Hódmezővásárhely facility, the largest hybrid power plant in Hungary.
The Deisenhausen solar-plus-storage project in Germany. The importance of storage as an enabler of solar PV has yet to be fully recognised at the policy level. Image: BayWa r.e

Germany awards 480MW of solar-plus-storage in latest tender

September 29, 2026
The German government has awarded contracts to 480MW worth of solar-plus-storage capacity in its latest public "innovation" tender.
The Texas flag.

Linton sues Jingsheng in the US over alleged crystal growth patent infringement

September 29, 2026
Linton Crystal Technologies has filed a lawsuit accusing Jingsheng of infringing two of its Czochralski (Cz) crystal growth equipment patents.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK