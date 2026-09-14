Chilean utility Copec acquires Tamarico II solar-plus-storage project from Metlen

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Metlen also stated that the agreement further strengthens its partnership with the COPEC Group, one of Latin America’s leading energy groups, a partnership that started three years ago. It lays the groundwork for the two companies to expand their collaboration further through new renewable energy and BESS investments in Chile.

Chile’s BESS market has experienced rapid expansion, emerging as one of the key drivers of global battery storage deployments in April. That month marked a significant milestone when the country surpassed 1GW of operational BESS capacity, according to then-Energy Minister Diego Pardow, following the commissioning of Atlas Renewable Energy’s standalone 200MW/800MWh project.

Notably, the market has been so active that Chile reached its 2027 energy storage deployment target a year early and appears set to achieve its 2050 target by 2027.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

Our publisher Solar Media, part of Informa Connect, will host the Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2026 on 26-27 October, 2026, in Santiago, Chile. Energy-Storage.news readers can use our discount code ESN20 at checkout for 20% off tickets.