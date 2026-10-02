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ContourGlobal completes construction at 324MW solar PV complex in Colorado

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

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ContourGlobal's CEO installing the last solar panel at the Black Hollow Sun solar project in Colorado.
The last solar panel at the Black Hollow Sun solar complex was installed by Antonio Cammisecra, pictured above, ContourGlobal’s president and CEO. Image: ContourGlobal.

Independent power producer (IPP) ContourGlobal and community-owned public power utility Platte River Power Authority have completed construction of a 324MW solar PV complex in the US state of Colorado.

Located in Weld County, construction on the last 139MWP section of the Black Hollow Sun solar complex was completed four months ahead of schedule, according to the IPP.

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Construction of the Black Hollow Sun project began in July 2024, with the first phase of the project beginning commercial operations in September 2025. Construction of the second phase began in April 2025.

With both phases now operational, this makes the 324MW solar PV project, the largest operational solar asset for ContourGlobal.

The solar PV plant was also the first renewables energy project for which the IPP secured financing in the US. In November of last year, ContourGlobal closed financing for the 324MW PV plant with a US$350 million investment, of which US$260 million was debt financing and the remaining US$90 million was tax equity financing.

Solar PV manufacturer Hanwha Qcells provided the modules for the project, which were assembled at the company’s US manufacturing facilities, said Javier Alvarez Canedo, general manager USA of ContourGlobal. In total, the 688-hectare solar facility includes more than half a million solar PV panels and uses single-axis tracking technology to maximise energy production throughout the day.

The electricity generated at the Black Hollow Sun complex will be provided to Platte River under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA)

“This project represents years of commitment, perseverance and partnership,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River.

“From project selection in 2019 through global supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and construction challenges, our teams remained focused on delivering a resource that advances our shared energy goals while supporting reliability and affordability for our owner communities. Today’s celebration recognises the dedication of everyone who helped make Black Hollow Sun a reality.”

Moreover, ContourGlobal has nearly 800MW of solar PV and 300MW of energy storage currently under construction in the US. Along with the 324MW Black Hollow Sun complex, this brings the company’s renewables portfolio in the country to 1.5GW.

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PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
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colorado, contourglobal, ipp, operational launch, platte river, us, us utility-scale solar

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