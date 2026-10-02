Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

First Solar files TOPCon patent infringement lawsuit against JA and Corning subsidiary

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Germany sitting on 600,000 tonnes of solar PV waste by 2030

News

Renalfa IPP, Eurowind inaugurate 242MW solar-plus-storage project in Bulgaria

News

First Solar files TOPCon patent infringement lawsuit against JA and Corning subsidiary

News

Alight acquires 2GW Swedish solar PV, energy storage pipeline from Soltech

News

ACI Materials wants to bring silver solar paste back to the US with its ‘secret sauce’

Features, Interviews

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

PV Chart of the Week: European inverter manufacturing forecast to increase in 2027 as utilisation rate drops

Features, Editors' Blog

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Cox secures financing for 75.2MW solar project in Guatemala

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A First Solar manufacturing facility.
The patent lawsuits against JA and its subsidiaries, as well as Corning’s subsidiary, American Panel Solutions, follow previous patent litigations filed against Jinko, Canadian Solar, T1 Energy and Trina Solar. Image: First Solar.

Thin-film cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar manufacturer First Solar has filed a patent lawsuit against Chinese solar PV manufacturer JA and some of its subsidiaries, as well as American Panel Solutions (AMPS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based PV manufacturer Corning.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware against JA Solar Technology, JA Solar International, JA Solar Vietnam and JA Solar Industrial, along with AMPS.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

According to First Solar, the companies have allegedly infringed on US Patent No. 9,130,074, which covers methods of manufacturing tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) crystalline silicon (c-Si) PV solar cells.

This is the latest TOPCon patent lawsuit filed by First Solar against a solar PV manufacturer. The company has previously filed lawsuits against Jinko, Canadian Solar, T1 Energy and Trina Solar. First Solar started investigating major rivals back in 2024 regarding alleged IP infringements and has since filed several patent lawsuits and a complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC). Last month, First Solar announced plans to voluntarily withdraw the Section 337 complaint with the US ITC, while continuing to pursue its existing TOPCon patent lawsuits in the US District Court.

PV Tech reached out to JA and Corning regarding the alleged patent infringement. Last year, Corning acquired JA’s US 2GW module assembly plant in Arizona, which then became an asset of AMPS.

“We have been clear that we will actively defend our intellectual property rights in the US and internationally,” said Jason Dymbort, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, First Solar. “This lawsuit is an effort to hold JA Solar and AMPS accountable for their unauthorised use of First Solar’s patented technology and reinforces the need for TOPCon manufacturers operating in the United States to respect the well-defined framework of intellectual property law.”

First Solar acquired the US TOPCon patents and related international counterparts when it acquired TetraSun in 2013. The portfolio includes issued patents in several countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, China and the European Union, among others, with validities extending to 2030 and beyond.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
american panel solutions, corning, first solar, JA, ja solar, lawsuit, patent infringement, topcon, us

Read Next

soren-h-omfN1pW-n2Y-unsplash
Premium

ACI Materials wants to bring silver solar paste back to the US with its ‘secret sauce’

October 2, 2026
PV Talk: PV Tech spoke with Dana Hankey about restarting ACI Materials' silver paste production for US solar manufacturing.
TurningPoint Energy (TPE) has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware.

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

October 1, 2026
TurningPoint Energy has energised a 2.1MWac community solar project in Georgetown, Delaware, third of six in 30MWdc portfolio.
The US Senate building.

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

October 1, 2026
A US Senate bill proposing to speed up the permitting process for energy projects has received a mixed response from clean energy industry and advocacy groups.
The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
The acquisition expands Exus Renewables North America’s development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana. Image: Exus Renewables via LinkedIn.

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

September 30, 2026
Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners.
First Solar ended the quarter with a gross and net cash balance of US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.4 billion at the end of 2025. Image: First Solar

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

September 30, 2026
US policy changes have reduced the country’s reliance on solar module imports from a number of Southeast Asian countries, writes Crux.
Newsletter

Most Read

TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

News

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

X-Elio starts commercial operations at 368MW Spanish solar PV project

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK