Renalfa IPP, Eurowind inaugurate 242MW solar-plus-storage project in Bulgaria

The solar PV portion of the project was commissioned in the first quarter of 2026, with the first 65MW/260MWh BESS at the site already in operation.

Jointly owned by Renalfa IPP – which is a joint venture between Austria’s Renalfa Solarpro Group and French investment manager RGreen Invest – and Eurowind, the complex is set to expand further with 250MW of wind power at the site.

“Tenevo complex is the first showcase in Europe of dispatchable renewable asset of that scale,” Renalfa Solarpro Group founder and chief executive Ivo Prokopiev said.

“Eastern Europe at the moment is changing the traditional energy transition playbook for investing and structuring of renewable projects.”

The solar PV component of the complex secured funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Austrian bank Raiffeisen Bank International in 2024 with €50 million (US$56 million) and €53 million, respectively. According to Renalfa IPP, a further €60 million financing for the second phase of the BESS is set to be signed shortly.

This article was first published on our sister-site Energy-storage.news.

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