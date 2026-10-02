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Renalfa IPP, Eurowind inaugurate 242MW solar-plus-storage project in Bulgaria

By Andy Colthorpe
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Europe

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Aerial view of the Tenevo solar-plus-storage park from Renalfa IPP and Eurowind
The Tenevo hybrid renewable energy park, pictured above, comprises 242MWp solar PV and 311MW/773MWh BESS. Image: Renalfa IPP.

Independent power producer (IPP) Renalfa IPP and Danish renewables developer Eurowind Energy have begun commercial operations at a 242MWp solar-plus-storage hybrid park in Bulgaria.

Located in the Tundzha Municipality, southeastern Bulgaria, the Tenevo hybrid renewable energy complex comprises two co-located 311MW/773MWh battery energy storage systems (BESS).

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The solar PV portion of the project was commissioned in the first quarter of 2026, with the first 65MW/260MWh BESS at the site already in operation.

Jointly owned by Renalfa IPP – which is a joint venture between Austria’s Renalfa Solarpro Group and French investment manager RGreen Invest – and Eurowind, the complex is set to expand further with 250MW of wind power at the site.

“Tenevo complex is the first showcase in Europe of dispatchable renewable asset of that scale,” Renalfa Solarpro Group founder and chief executive Ivo Prokopiev said.

“Eastern Europe at the moment is changing the traditional energy transition playbook for investing and structuring of renewable projects.”

The solar PV component of the complex secured funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Austrian bank Raiffeisen Bank International in 2024 with €50 million (US$56 million) and €53 million, respectively. According to Renalfa IPP, a further €60 million financing for the second phase of the BESS is set to be signed shortly.

This article was first published on our sister-site Energy-storage.news.

PV Tech publisher Informa will be organising the sixth edition of SolarPlus Central & Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland, on 24-25 November 2026. Central & Eastern Europe has emerged as one of the most dynamic solar and energy storage markets, marking the evolution of the event from Large Scale Solar CEE to SolarPlus CEE, and addressing the hybridisation of the market throughout the two days. For more details regarding the event’s programme and how to register, click the link above.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
bess, bulgaria, Central & Eastern Europe, Eurowind Energy, project commissioning, renalfa, solar-plus-storage, SolarPlusCEE

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