China added 11GW of new PV capacity in July, down 48% year-on-year

By Carrie Xiao
ABO Energy closes US$279.8 million loan to fund renewable projects

Daqo losses stabilise as polysilicon production exceeds sales for the first time this year

Utility-scale PV investment drops and small-scale soars in first half of 2025 – BloombergNEF

Jakson Engineers invests US$912.5 million in 6GW integrated PV manufacturing plant

India adds 14.3GW utility-scale solar in H1 2025, up 49% year-on-year

Australia approves 797MW of renewable capacity in July

Bila Solar, Origami Solar to offer steel-framed US-made PERC modules

Gentari, Gamuda to build 1.5GW solar-plus-storage to power data centres in Malaysia

Ember: African imports of Chinese solar panels increase 60% year-on-year to over 15GW

China added 11GW of new PV capacity in July, down 48% year-on-year

Solar panels above a fishery site in China
Between January and July 2025, solar PV installations reached 223.25GW in China. Image: Astronergy

China has added 11.04GW of solar PV capacity in July 2025, a 48% decrease from the same period a year ago, according to data from China’s National Energy Administration.

For a second month in a row, solar PV installations have dropped in China. Despite the decrease in June and July, capacity additions so far in 2025 are up year-on-year by 81%. Between January and July, China added 223.25GW of new PV installed capacity, four times more than the 53.67GW of new wind power installed during the same period.

The yearly increase of solar PV installations is mostly driven by the record May numbers, when the country installed 92GW of solar PV. This was driven by a rush to install solar PV ahead of a new pricing regulation that took effect in June.

As of the end of July 2025, China’s cumulative installed capacity of wind power and PV power stood at 575 million kW and 1.11 billion kW, respectively, totalling 1.684 billion kW. Together, they account for 45.9% of the total installed capacity.

LONGi Green’s Li Zhenguo selected as a candidate for academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering  

On other related Chinese news, the Chinese Academy of Engineering released the “Announcement on Publishing the List of Valid Candidates for the 2025 Academician Election of the Academy,” on 20 August 2025. 

The list shows that Li Zhenguo of LONGi Green is included in the field of “Chemical, Metallurgical, and Materials Engineering,” having been nominated through the China Association of Science and Technology. 

Earlier this year (May 26), LONGi Green announced a senior management adjustment. Li Zhenguo, one of the founders of the company, resigned from his positions as director, general manager, and legal representative to focus on the company’s research, development, and technology management. At the time, media report suggested that this position adjustment might be related to Li Zhenguo’s personal application for election as an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. 

Subsequently (June 26), LONGi Green issued an announcement regarding the completion of industrial and commercial registration changes, stating that the company’s legal representative was changed from Li Zhenguo to Zhong Baoshen, and that Chairman Zhong Baoshen was appointed to concurrently serve as the company’s general manager.

china, installation figures, longi, national energy administration, solar pv

