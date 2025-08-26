China added 11GW of new PV capacity in July, down 48% year-on-year

The yearly increase of solar PV installations is mostly driven by the record May numbers, when the country installed 92GW of solar PV. This was driven by a rush to install solar PV ahead of a new pricing regulation that took effect in June.

As of the end of July 2025, China’s cumulative installed capacity of wind power and PV power stood at 575 million kW and 1.11 billion kW, respectively, totalling 1.684 billion kW. Together, they account for 45.9% of the total installed capacity.

LONGi Green’s Li Zhenguo selected as a candidate for academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering

On other related Chinese news, the Chinese Academy of Engineering released the “Announcement on Publishing the List of Valid Candidates for the 2025 Academician Election of the Academy,” on 20 August 2025.

The list shows that Li Zhenguo of LONGi Green is included in the field of “Chemical, Metallurgical, and Materials Engineering,” having been nominated through the China Association of Science and Technology.

Earlier this year (May 26), LONGi Green announced a senior management adjustment. Li Zhenguo, one of the founders of the company, resigned from his positions as director, general manager, and legal representative to focus on the company’s research, development, and technology management. At the time, media report suggested that this position adjustment might be related to Li Zhenguo’s personal application for election as an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Subsequently (June 26), LONGi Green issued an announcement regarding the completion of industrial and commercial registration changes, stating that the company’s legal representative was changed from Li Zhenguo to Zhong Baoshen, and that Chairman Zhong Baoshen was appointed to concurrently serve as the company’s general manager.