CHINA ROUND-UP: UtmoLight begins GW-scale perovskite production, updates from Mingyang and Leapting

Perovskite manufacturer UtmoLight stated that the company’s GW-level production line is capable of mass-producing ultra-large perovskite PV modules and large BIPV products. Once the project reaches full capacity, it is expected to produce approximately 1.8 million perovskite PV modules annually.

In November of last year, UtmoLight announced that its first 2.8m2 perovskite module achieved an output of 450W and a full-area efficiency of 16.1% upon its debut, setting a global record at the time for the largest area and highest output of perovskite modules.

Mingyang Smart Energy to develop 350MW renewable energy project in Pakistan

The project is expected to be constructed and reach commercial operations within three years. Image: Mingyang Smart Energy.

Renewables solutions provider Mingyang Smart Energy Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Beijing with Pakistan and the Energy department of the Sindh Province.

Under the agreement, Mingyang Smart Energy will develop and construct a 350MW integrated wind-solar-storage project and a 75MW wind power project locally. Completion of the projects and operational start date is expected to be achieved within three years.

Mingyang Smart Energy signed a cooperation agreement with ACWA Power not long ago, with an initial investment portfolio of 200MW.

Leapting’s Intelligent Automatic Navigation PV module installation robot enters Australian market

Leapting began shipping its automated PV module installation robots to an Australian solar PV project. Image: Leapting.

Automation company Leapting has officially announced that it will supply automatic navigation PV module installation robots for a large-scale PV power plant in Australia. The robots have already been shipped from Leapting’s manufacturing plant in Huzhou.

As of the end of 2023, Australia’s PV installations had reached 34.7GW. Nevertheless, as the size and weight of PV modules continue to increase, and the construction sites are often located in remote areas, the traditional manual installation methods are facing challenges such as low efficiency, high safety risks and escalating costs.

To tackle these challenges, the project owner anticipates accelerating the construction of the power plant by introducing Leapting’s Automatic Navigation PV Module Installation Robot and adopting the “Replacing manual installation with robots” model. The robot can handle PV modules weighing up to 30 kilograms with a powerful suction cup system and uses high-precision visual recognition technology to accurately perceive the structure and spacing of the supports, ensuring perfect installation of each module.

Leapting said that the robots can install 60 modules per hour, achieving 1pcs/min. Compared to traditional manual installation methods, automated installation not only significantly increases efficiency but also reduces the safety risks associated with manual labour, leading to an estimated 30% reduction in installation costs.