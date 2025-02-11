Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

CHINA ROUND-UP: UtmoLight begins GW-scale perovskite production, updates from Mingyang and Leapting

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Modules, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Germany’s latest PV tender registers lowest prices since 2019

News

Trump announces 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Gautam Solar and Waaree advance module and cell plants, India reaches 100GW of installed PV capacity

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: UtmoLight begins GW-scale perovskite production, updates from Mingyang and Leapting

News

AEMO: Australia’s NEM sees connections pipeline grow to 50GW

News

The hope and hype of commercial perovskites

Long Reads, Featured Articles, Features

US energy companies call for tax credits support, solar ITC deals reach US$5.75 billion in 2024

News

China launches pricing reform for grid-connected renewable power

News

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

News

JinkoSolar launches patent case against LONGi in Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Perovskite module production line in China
Once the project reaches full capacity, it is expected to produce approximately 1.8 million perovskite PV modules annually. Image: UtmoLight.

A round-up of news from China with Mingyang Smart Energy developing a renewables project in Pakistan, first gigawatt-scale perovskite module assembly line by UtmoLight goes into operation and Leapting shipping its PV module installation robots to an Australian project.

China’s first GW-level perovskite module production line goes into mass production

The first gigawatt-level perovskite PV module production line in China constructed by UtmoLight was put into operation. This marks the official entry of perovskite technology into a new era of GW-level mass production.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Perovskite manufacturer UtmoLight stated that the company’s GW-level production line is capable of mass-producing ultra-large perovskite PV modules and large BIPV products. Once the project reaches full capacity, it is expected to produce approximately 1.8 million perovskite PV modules annually.

In November of last year, UtmoLight announced that its first 2.8m2 perovskite module achieved an output of 450W and a full-area efficiency of 16.1% upon its debut, setting a global record at the time for the largest area and highest output of perovskite modules.

Mingyang Smart Energy to develop 350MW renewable energy project in Pakistan

Pakistan president and Mingyang Smart Energy delegates sign 350MW renewables project agreement
The project is expected to be constructed and reach commercial operations within three years. Image: Mingyang Smart Energy.

Renewables solutions provider Mingyang Smart Energy Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Beijing with Pakistan and the Energy department of the Sindh Province.

Under the agreement, Mingyang Smart Energy will develop and construct a 350MW integrated wind-solar-storage project and a 75MW wind power project locally. Completion of the projects and operational start date is expected to be achieved within three years.

Mingyang Smart Energy signed a cooperation agreement with ACWA Power not long ago, with an initial investment portfolio of 200MW.

Leapting’s Intelligent Automatic Navigation PV module installation robot enters Australian market

Automatic navigation PV module installation robot
Leapting began shipping its automated PV module installation robots to an Australian solar PV project. Image: Leapting.

Automation company Leapting has officially announced that it will supply automatic navigation PV module installation robots for a large-scale PV power plant in Australia. The robots have already been shipped from Leapting’s manufacturing plant in Huzhou.

As of the end of 2023, Australia’s PV installations had reached 34.7GW. Nevertheless, as the size and weight of PV modules continue to increase, and the construction sites are often located in remote areas, the traditional manual installation methods are facing challenges such as low efficiency, high safety risks and escalating costs.

To tackle these challenges, the project owner anticipates accelerating the construction of the power plant by introducing Leapting’s Automatic Navigation PV Module Installation Robot and adopting the “Replacing manual installation with robots” model. The robot can handle PV modules weighing up to 30 kilograms with a powerful suction cup system and uses high-precision visual recognition technology to accurately perceive the structure and spacing of the supports, ensuring perfect installation of each module.

Leapting said that the robots can install 60 modules per hour, achieving 1pcs/min. Compared to traditional manual installation methods, automated installation not only significantly increases efficiency but also reduces the safety risks associated with manual labour, leading to an estimated 30% reduction in installation costs.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
australia, china, china round-up, leapting, mingyang smart energy, module manufacturing, pakistan, perovskite, robots, utmolight

Read Next

Solar panels installed along the coastline at sunset in South Australia

AEMO: Australia’s NEM sees connections pipeline grow to 50GW

February 11, 2025
AEMO has said that, at the end of 2024, the connections pipeline for Australia's NEM stood at 49.6GW, up 36% year-on-year.
The solar industry is watching to see if the emerging generation of perovskite-based PV. Credit: Fraunhofer ISE.
Premium

The hope and hype of commercial perovskites

February 10, 2025
Will Norman asks if mass-scale deployment of perovskite technology is now imminent and whether it could unseat crystalline silicon as the dominant solar technology.
Solar panels above a fishery site in China

China launches pricing reform for grid-connected renewable power

February 10, 2025
Pricing for new solar and wind projects in China will be determined by the market rather than set at a fixed tariff under new reforms.
shipping_containers_rotterdam_flickr_Luke_Price_cropped_750_500_s

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

February 10, 2025
Factors including import duties and changing tax rates in China have driven up US module prices, according to CEA's latest pricing report.
JinkoSolar manufacturing.

JinkoSolar launches patent case against LONGi in Australia

February 10, 2025
Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar is suing rival producer Longi in Australia for alleged infringement of technology patents.
Image: Gold Green Energy.

Gold Green Energy secure consent for 200MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

February 10, 2025
South Australia-based solar PV developer Green Gold Energy has received consent from the South Australian government for a 200MW solar-plus-storage site.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US energy companies call for tax credits support, solar ITC deals reach US$5.75 billion in 2024

News

Former Borrego Solar executive launches US EPC Aquila Energy

News

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

News

China launches pricing reform for grid-connected renewable power

News

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Guest Blog

TMEIC begins operations at Texas inverter manufacturing plant

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.