CIGS-perovskite tandem cell hits record 24.6% efficiency

By Ben Willis
Data centres will be one part of ‘moderate’ electricity demand growth in Europe

CIGS-perovskite tandem cell hits record 24.6% efficiency

Are steel module frames set to replace aluminium as the PV industry standard?

Turkey awards 800MW solar PV in latest auction

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Enphase Energy 2024 revenues fall despite Q4 uptick

Asset managers need to be ‘dealt into the poker game’ to maximise the value of European solar assets

Pan-European solar portfolios have become ‘narrow and deep’

Ocean Sun to bring floating solar PV to Australia via new partnership

SEIA: US annual module manufacturing capacity passes 50GW

Improved contact layers helped boost the efficiency of the experimental CIGS-perovskite tandem cell to 24.6%. Image: HZB

Researchers from the Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) and Humboldt University Berlin have achieved an efficiency of 24.6% with a copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) and perovskite tandem solar cell.

The result has been certified by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems and is a world record conversion efficiency for a CIGS-perovskite cell, according to HZB.

The tandem cell combines a bottom cell made of CIGS with a top cell based on perovskite. By improving the contact layers between the top and bottom cells, the researchers were able to increase the efficiency from their previous record of 24.16% to 24.6%.

“At HZB, we have highly specialised laboratories and experts who are top performers in their fields. With this world record tandem cell, they have once again shown how fruitfully they work together,” said Professor Rutger Schlatmann, spokesman for the Solar Energy Department at HZB.

Schlatmann said even higher efficiencies would be possible using the CIGS-perovskite tandem combination. “We are confident that CIGS-perovskite tandem cells can achieve much higher efficiencies, probably more than 30%,” he added.

The challenge for researchers is translating the higher efficiencies of perovskite-based PV technologies into commercially viable products, due to their relative instability in many operating environments.

The latest edition of our quarterly journal, PV Tech Power, explores the road to perovskite commercialisation in more depth. Click here to read more (subscription required).

