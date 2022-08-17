Construction starts on first large-scale solar plant in Laos

SAPC has been working on the project since 2014 in cooperation with the government of Laos Credit: Vientiane Times



Project developer Solar Attapeu Power Sole Company (SAPC) has broken ground on the first large-scale solar farm in Laos with a capacity of 50MW.

The US$69.2 million Solar Attapeu Power Project (SAPP) project, which includes a 115kV transmission line, is based in the southeast province of Attapeu and is due for completion in late 2023, according to Laos’ state news agency Vientiane Times.

SAPC has been working on the project since 2014 in cooperation with the government of Laos. The plant is expected to generate 128GWh of power annually, which will be supplied to state utility Electricite du Laos under a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

Attapeu province governor Leth Sayaphone said the project would drive socio-economic development and improve standards of living in the region.

Last year, French power giant EDF secured a contract to lead the development of a 240MW floating PV project co-located on the reservoir of the 1.08GW Nam Theun 2 hydropower project in Khammouane province, Laos.