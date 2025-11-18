Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

‘Critical’ TOPCon module degradation is ‘in contrast’ to long panel warranties

By Will Norman
November 18, 2025
Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Latest

‘Critical’ TOPCon module degradation is ‘in contrast’ to long panel warranties

News

Holosolis secures over US$250 million, plans to build French module factory next year

News

Tata Power commissions 300MW NHPC solar PV project in Rajasthan 

News

JinkoSolar module shipments, revenue fall in Q3 2025

News

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

94MW Gunsynd solar project secures AEMO registration near NSW-Queensland divide

News

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

News

Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

News

Grid gaps and tender complexity put pressure on India’s 500GW roadmap

News

Saatvik Solar secures PV module orders worth US$19.9 million 

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Rooftop solar panels.
In its conclusions, the paper said that degradation from UVID and moisture ingress in particular were “critical”. Image: Fraunhofer ISE.

TOPCon solar modules show signs of accelerated degradation, which undermines the long warranties promised by many manufacturers, according to new findings from German researchers.

The research compared 20 tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) PV modules in a range of electrical characterisation and accelerated ageing assessments and found “significant reliability issues that remain unresolved”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The paper, published in the Progress in Photovoltaics journal, said that while TOPCon’ may be resistant to light- and temperature-induced degradation (LeTID) and light-induced degradation (LID), “concerns persist” around the technology’s vulnerability to potential-induced degradation (PID), corrosion and UV-induced degradation (UVID). The lead author of the paper, Paul Gebhardt, is a PV module reliability scientist at Fraunhofer ISE.

The authors said that TOPCon module manufacturers “often claim higher yields and lower degradation rates…compared to previous PERC modules”, despite the “potential long-term issues” posed by PID, corrosion and UVID. This “might encourage widespread adoption without full consideration of potential increased risks,” the paper continued.

Current testing standards for commercially available modules generally do not register the power loss from degradation if it does not result in safety issues or a complete failure, the researchers said, which led them to conduct “an independent evaluation of the current offerings of TOPCon-based PV modules on the market.”

In its conclusions, the paper said that degradation from UVID and moisture ingress in particular were “critical”.

For UVID, some of the modules tested displayed “significant” ageing. 40% showed a loss of more than 5% from their peak power point after a front UV irradiation of 60 kWh/m2; this is equivalent to one year of UV exposure in “moderate climates”, the report said. The authors considered this to be “strong degradation”.

The UV tests were conducted alternately and in tandem with humidity freeze (HV) testing, which tests modules’ ability to withstand moisture and extreme temperatures. This saw the modules recover some performance loss before degrading again under further UV exposure, a “W-pattern” of degradation and recovery which references the shape of the module’s performance plotted on a graph.

The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has also found high UV degradation rates in n-type solar modules.

TOPCon modules with polymeric backsheets saw greater levels of damp heat (DH) testing moisture ingress compared with glass-backed panels, and the overall average degradation was higher for TOPCon products than older PERC modules. “In case of moisture-related degradation, the underlying issues such as the sensitivity of current front metallization pastes is a known problem that may be mitigated in future module generations,” the report said.

TOPCon degradation has been a concern in the industry in recent months. PV Tech published an article by Kiwa PI Berlin in September arguing for greater due diligence in cell production and exploring the reliability and performance challenges of high-efficiency TOPCon and heterojunction technology (HJT) cells.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, degradation, europe, pv modules, topcon, uvid

Read Next

A render of the Holosolis factory.

Holosolis secures over US$250 million, plans to build French module factory next year

November 18, 2025
Holosolis has secured €220 million (US$255.2 million) to support its construction of a module factory in France with a total capacity of 5GW.
jinkosolar

JinkoSolar module shipments, revenue fall in Q3 2025

November 18, 2025
JinkoSolar shipped just over 20GW of solar PV modules in the third quarter of this year, down sequentially from the previous quarter.
George Touloupas headshot.
Premium

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

November 18, 2025
PV Talk: George Touloupas of Intertek CEA explains how the regulatory environment is ratcheting up for the solar supply chain.
The inauguration took place at the 113 acre project site, where Jakson announced an investment of over INR80 billion (US$912 million) for the facility. Image: Jakson Group.

Jakson Group begins construction of 6GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in India

November 17, 2025
Jakson Group has started Phase 1 construction of its 6GW integrated solar ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturing facility at Maksi, Madhya Pradesh.
Solar panels in India.

Grid gaps and tender complexity put pressure on India’s 500GW roadmap

November 17, 2025
India’s race to 500GW is being slowed by critical grid bottlenecks, NTPC PMI’s Abhinav Jindal told PV Tech.
These orders have been placed by an undisclosed independent power producers (IPPs) and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Saatvik Solar secures PV module orders worth US$19.9 million 

November 17, 2025
Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured solar PV module orders worth INR1.77 billion (US$19.9 million). 
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunCable advances 20GW AAPowerLink project with Indigenous deals in Australia

News

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

News

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

First Solar to build new 3.7GW module facility in South Carolina

News

India’s renewable reckoning: grid gaps, tender failures and the road to 500GW

News

Spain issues €200 million for ‘innovative’ agriPV, floating solar and energy storage

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA