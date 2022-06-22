Subscribe
CS Energy to build 365MW of utility-scale projects in New York state

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

CS Energy developed and constructed this 27 MW DC large-scale solar project in Easton, New York. Image: CS Energy.

US engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) group CS Energy has secured contracts for three utility-scale solar projects from the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA).

Awarded under the fifth annual Renewable Energy Standard request for proposals (RfP), once operational the solar projects will have a combined capacity of 365MWdc.

All three of the projects will use bifacial solar panels and single-axis trackers, with construction planned to start in 2025 and completed in 2026.

The three projects are part of a 22-project procurement from the state of New York which has awarded more than 2.4GW combined capacity of large-scale solar contracts, with some projects being co-located with energy storage.

Eric Millard, chief commercial officer at CS Energy, said: “Our personalised approach and hands-on experience collaborating with municipalities, state and local agencies, communities, local labour, and New York businesses sets us apart in helping New York achieve its renewable energy goals.”

