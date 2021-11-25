Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

CSI Solar signs strategic partnership agreement to focus on renewables and battery energy storage

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Modules, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

CSI Solar signs strategic partnership agreement to focus on renewables and battery energy storage

News

Solar PV developer Cox Energy America targets dual listing on Spanish stock exchange

News

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

South African mining industry to build 3.9GW of renewables, eases pressure on public utility Eskom

News

Tata Group to establish 4GW solar cell facility in Tamil Nadu – report

News

Inside ADT’s plans to rollout residential solar across vast customer base following Sunpro acquisition

Interviews, News

Israel, Jordan sign deal to swap solar power for water

News

LONGi signs US$1.1bn solar wafer supply deal with DAS Solar

News

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

News

A US transition involving solar requires building the internet of energy

Interviews, News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The partnership will see the two companies cooperate to explore ‘innovative’ renewable technology. Image: Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar subsidiary CSI Solar has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) that will focus on energy storage and renewable energy technology.

Announced yesterday (24 November), the agreement will see the companies cooperate on battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions, the supply of lithium-ion battery modules, operation and maintenance (O&M) services of battery storage projects and “innovative renewable energy technology”. 

“Global demand for battery storage is increasing dramatically under the backdrop of reaching net-zero emission goals,” said CATL vice president Tan Libin. “Our competitive advantage is on delivering highly innovative, efficient, competitive, and safe batteries across various applications, while Canadian Solar is an early mover and one of the key players in the global battery energy storage business.”

Shawn Qu, Canadian Solar’s chairman and CEO, said the partnership would “support the rapid growth of our battery storage businesses”.

“The partnership leverages CATL’s innovative battery storage technology and our global reach and experience to provide best-in-class battery storage solutions to our customers,” Qu said.

Canadian Solar has a global battery storage pipeline of 21GWh, including 2.9GWh under construction, according to a company media release.

Last week, the module manufacturer announced it was halting solar cell expansions and will instead ramp up module assembly plans in response to solar cell overcapacity and high module demand.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
canadian solar, catl, csi solar, storage, strategic cooperation framework

Read Next

South African mining industry to build 3.9GW of renewables, eases pressure on public utility Eskom

November 24, 2021
The South African mining industry is planning to build 3.9GW of renewable projects and storage that would see the sector make strides towards meeting its 2050 net zero target and relieve pressure on South African public utility Eskom, which has called on the industry to supplement its energy supply

Canadian Solar halts solar cell expansions, ramps up module assembly plans in response to looming overcapacity

November 19, 2021
Canadian Solar has warned of solar cell overcapacity next year, slamming the breaks on its own cell manufacturing expansion plans while accelerating on its module assembly roadmap.

SEIA appoints new director of storage to strengthen policy advocacy and industry support

November 16, 2021
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has appointed US Department of Energy (DOE) veteran Jeremiah Miller as its new director of storage markets and policy

UK experiencing solar boom with raft of 100MW+ PV projects in planning phase

November 9, 2021
A flurry of plans submitted for solar projects in excess of 100MW+ is fuelling a boom of activity in the UK utility-scale solar market.

US ITC finds in favour of Solaria in initial ruling over Canadian Solar regarding patent infringement

October 28, 2021
The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled in favour of US solar manufacturer Solaria in an initial ruling related to alleged patent infringement by Canadian Solar.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

October 1, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on the worsening crisis affecting solar module manufacturing and supply, with five of the industry's largest manufacturers calling for industry-wide collaborative efforts to resolve it.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Mystery’ behind perovskite resilience revealed, paves way for higher efficiency of solar PV modules

News

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

News

Solar Inventions receives US patent for silver cost-saving cell process

News

Solar PV takes more than half of Irish grid connection offers, 1.5GW set to be connected

News

South African mining industry to build 3.9GW of renewables, eases pressure on public utility Eskom

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Final sale!

Beat the price rise

35% off

View Offer
Valid until 30 November
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes