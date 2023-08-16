News

CubicPV selects engineering partner for 10GW US silicon wafer factory

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Companies, Fab & Facilities
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
CubicPV has started the design for the facility, pictured, and is advanced discussions for the location of the plant. Image: CubicPV.

US solar manufacturer CubicPV has contracted Arcadis, a design and consultancy firm, to provide architectural and engineering services for its 10GW silicon wafer manufacturing facility in the US.

CubicPV has not yet given a date for the factory’s completion, but it would be the largest US mono silicon wafer production facility to date once operational.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Arcadis said that in addition to architectural and engineering services it will engage in industrial process design, as well as engaging with construction contractors and local communities.

Matt DeMarco, North America business development leader at Arcadis said: “As the US works towards a nationwide reduction of carbon emissions, we’re proud to be part of the team that is bringing to life a facility critical to the energy transition.”

CubicPV – a relatively new company backed by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures – announced funding for the facility in June, alongside support for its development of perovskite tandem products. The company spoke to PV Tech Premium in January about its manufacturing plans and more recently elaborated on its perovskite activities.

Wafer manufacturing in the US, which is set to be a key part of the country’s plan to establish a domestic PV production base, is currently fairly limited. Hanwha Qcells has announced plans for an integrated ingot, wafer, cell and module facility in Georgia, and this week Norwegian wafer and ingot producer NorSun revealed funding to establish a 5GW wafer facility in the US.

CubicPV and Arcadis cited the stimulating impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on the factory plans, and Arcadis said it has prioritised connecting private and public entities to support clean energy goals under the act. Today is a year since the IRA passed, and PV Tech published a feature reflecting on its impacts in the last 12 months.

Fast-tracking innovative U.S. PV technologies into mass production

31 August 2023
A special webinar where we look more closely at U.S.-owned PV innovation, some of the companies at the heart of this, and the pivotal role that the U.S. Department of Energy has been playing in identifying and supporting new start-up PV manufacturers that could truly make a difference in coming years. Moderated by PV Tech’s Dr. Finlay Colville, the webinar will feature contributions from leading players at the U.S. Department of Energy’s America-Made Network program and its America-Made Solar Prize initiative, in addition to hearing from some of the companies that have already been short-listed through these efforts and are expected to play a key role in U.S. solar manufacturing in coming years.

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
CubicPV, domestic manufacturing, Inflation Reduction Act, solar pv, us, wafer manufacturing

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023