CubicPV selects engineering partner for 10GW US silicon wafer factory

US solar manufacturer CubicPV has contracted Arcadis, a design and consultancy firm, to provide architectural and engineering services for its 10GW silicon wafer manufacturing facility in the US.
CubicPV has not yet given a date for the factory’s completion, but it would be the largest US mono silicon wafer production facility to date once operational.
Arcadis said that in addition to architectural and engineering services it will engage in industrial process design, as well as engaging with construction contractors and local communities.
Matt DeMarco, North America business development leader at Arcadis said: “As the US works towards a nationwide reduction of carbon emissions, we’re proud to be part of the team that is bringing to life a facility critical to the energy transition.”
CubicPV – a relatively new company backed by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures – announced funding for the facility in June, alongside support for its development of perovskite tandem products. The company spoke to PV Tech Premium in January about its manufacturing plans and more recently elaborated on its perovskite activities.
Wafer manufacturing in the US, which is set to be a key part of the country’s plan to establish a domestic PV production base, is currently fairly limited. Hanwha Qcells has announced plans for an integrated ingot, wafer, cell and module facility in Georgia, and this week Norwegian wafer and ingot producer NorSun revealed funding to establish a 5GW wafer facility in the US.
CubicPV and Arcadis cited the stimulating impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on the factory plans, and Arcadis said it has prioritised connecting private and public entities to support clean energy goals under the act. Today is a year since the IRA passed, and PV Tech published a feature reflecting on its impacts in the last 12 months.