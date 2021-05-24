Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

Danish solar sector bids to overcome uncertainty surrounding grid upgrade costs

By Jules Scully
Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Danish solar sector bids to overcome uncertainty surrounding grid upgrade costs

Editors' Blog, Features

Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio

News

Germany deploying more PV systems facing east and west

News

Masdar awarded two solar projects in Uzbekistan totalling 440MW

News

South Carolina utilities settle new net metering policy

News

DSD raises US$85m to boost C&I solar pipeline

News

Maxeon secures 1GW bifacial module supply deal for Nevada solar-storage project

News

Mitsubishi and Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen projects

News

How Europe’s solar industry is making space for more capacity

News

Ford selects Sunrun as installation partner to make new F-150 Lightning backup power source

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Harre solar project in Denmark. Image: European Energy.

With electricity consumption in Denmark expected to double in the next nine years, driven in part by the electrification of heating and transport, the country’s solar sector is hopeful that authorities will finance much-needed grid upgrades in a way that doesn’t stymie renewables deployment.

A debate is currently underway about who should pay for the grid reinforcement, which could cost as much as €6 billion (US$7.3 billion) by 2030, according to a study published earlier this year by industry bodies Eurelectric and E.DSO.

According to Eric Anderson, CEO of solar project developer European Energy, there is a law in discussion that could make PV and wind asset owners pay for the grid extensions “to a large extent”. “And that, of course, is quite unfortunate because the grid is a critical infrastructure for the whole society, not just for PV owners,” he says. This is exacerbated by taxes that are said to have increased the cost of operating solar plants in Denmark by as much as 25 – 30% over the past year.

European Energy is currently developing what it claims is northern Europe’s largest solar farm, which will have a capacity of 300MW and is being constructed next to future data centres as well as a regional transformer station in the south of Denmark. On track for grid connection by the end of 2021, the plant will represent a significant portion of the approximately 1GW of utility-scale solar that Anderson expects to be installed in Denmark this year.

While at least one renewables auction is scheduled to take place in the country this year, Anderson believes a price cap will put off solar bidders: “I foresee that the interest in this auction will be low, maybe close to zero.” Solar deployment is instead being driven by power purchase agreements (PPAs), with 70% of European Energy’s solar installs this year covered by such agreements.

A PPA of note was signed in March between Danish independent power producer (IPP) Better Energy and Centrica Energy Trading for two new solar parks that are expected to produce 112GWh per year. With power from the subsidy-free projects to be traded by Centrica, the deal represents a “historic moment” for Denmark’s PV sector, according to Peter Bjerregaard, director of regulatory affairs at Better Energy.

After signing a PPA with Google that will see three solar installations power data centres in Denmark, Better Energy announced in late 2019 that it would not participate in the country’s next renewables auction, which it warned could undermine the growth of the corporate PPA market and hamper progress in transforming the grid. CEO Rasmus Lildholdt Kjær said at the time: “Auctions have promoted the growth of renewables in Denmark. They have served their purpose well, but they are no longer needed for the green transition to succeed.”

Last year saw Better Energy complete 154MW of solar PV in Denmark and transition itself from a developer to an IPP, a move that was possible thanks to financial partnerships and commercial agreements that have allowed it to construct subsidy-free solar projects that deliver energy to corporations.

Bjerregaard says that while solar deployment is driven in Denmark by “healthy economic fundamentals”, the main obstacle to growth is now the electricity grid, with the lack of clarity surrounding upgrade costs leaving some solar projects waiting to secure grid connection. “In the last half year, you haven’t seen a lot of grid connections being made due to the current uncertainty. Grid companies simply do not know what the future entails,” he says.  

“New regulation, which is intended to increase producers’ payment for grid connection, will apply from 1 January 2023 but the actual regulation still remains unknown, and we could end up waiting another year before the new regulation is formulated and adopted. It’s a crazy situation because grid companies are hesitant to establish new grid connections as they do not know how to navigate in this legal vacuum.”

The outcome of the grid upgrade issue could potentially affect solar deployment in Denmark, which is aiming to grow from approximately 1.7GW of installed capacity as of 2020 to more than 7.8GW by the end of the decade.

Considering the combined project pipeline from solar players in the country, Anderson says that with a fair regulatory framework, the sector “can easily surpass” the 10GW hurdle by 2030, and “that will be the cheapest source for consumers, because already now we represent the cheapest the cheapest source of energy in Denmark together with onshore wind”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
better energy, denmark, european energy, grid infrastructure, power purchase agreements

Read Next

ACORE: Transmission ITC could spur 42GW of wind and solar capacity

May 14, 2021
The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has said that a proposed transmission investment tax credit (ITC) in the US could spur US$15.3 billion of fresh investment in clean energy and enable an extra 42GW of wind and solar capacity to come online.
PV Tech Premium

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

May 14, 2021
While foreign investors are said to be flocking to Greece’s solar sector, project developers are struggling with headwinds in the form of grid access challenges and local resistance to new renewables plants. Jules Scully looks at how these hurdles are affecting PV deployment in the country.

Global energy transition ‘needs to increase momentum’ to reach climate goals

April 23, 2021
Despite dozens of net-zero targets being announced and deployment of renewable energy ramping up globally over the past year, just 10% of countries have shown “steady and consistent” progress in their energy transition plans, according to a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Denmark’s Better Energy completes transformation from solar developer to IPP

April 22, 2021
Danish solar company Better Energy is expecting to improve its financial performance this year thanks in part to its transition from a project developer to an independent power producer (IPP).

FERC announces grid workshop, proposes transmission incentive shake-up

April 16, 2021
The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has announced a string of initiatives to help develop the country’s power grid, including tightening a transmission incentive policy for utilities and a workshop that will explore how companies can benefit from grid-enhancing technology.

European Energy enters US market with plans for 300MW PV plant in Texas

March 31, 2021
Danish renewables developer European Energy is expanding its operations into the US market, announcing plans for a 300MW solar project in Texas.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio

News

Germany deploying more PV systems facing east and west

News

Masdar awarded two solar projects in Uzbekistan totalling 440MW

News

South Carolina utilities settle new net metering policy

News

Maxeon secures 1GW bifacial module supply deal for Nevada solar-storage project

News

Mitsubishi and Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen projects

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021