Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia

By Sean Rai-Roche
Sunly raises US$200 million to expand renewables portfolio in Baltics and Poland

Exclusive: Risen Energy discusses structural changes, supply chain risk and new cell technologies

European Energy subsidiary to develop 10GW of US renewables by 2026

Reliance Industries’ REC Group lands PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for HJT modules

Alternus Energy closes business combination with SPAC Clean Earth Acquisitions

Sunrun completes ‘first-of-its-kind’ residential VPP season in New England ISO

i2X initiative a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to unleash dormant terawatts of clean energy in the US

SunDrive closes funding round to help commercialise solar cell technology using copper

Solar PV to account for 38% of global electricity production by 2050, DNV says

A third of all sales of European PV equipment were for module production in Q2. Image: Solar World

Demand for European-made PV production equipment jumped by 62% in Q2 2022, with European orders surpassing those from Asian countries for the first time, according to research by engineering industry association VDMA.

European manufacturers saw sales of their PV engineering systems rise 62% on Q1, with sales in Europe soaring by a factor of four. Similarly, European orders received in the first two quarters of 2022 have already exceeded the value of total European orders in 2021. And VDMA is expecting this sales growth to continue into Q3.

A third of sales are attributable to systems for module production, said VDMA, which has been compiling such statistics since 2008.

“In the past, the Asian market was the largest for German PV production machines and system manufacturers, but orders in Europe have increased since the first quarter of 2022 and are expected to continue to increase,” said Jutta Trube, VDMA’s department head for Photovoltaic Production Equipment.

“Generally we expect to continue to see strong demand as various countries show increasing interest in new local PV production.”

Indeed, Europe, like the US and India, has been very explicit in its desire to establish a regional PV manufacturing base. However, while the US’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) looks set to turbocharge solar manufacturing and with India aiming to add 65GW of PV module manufacturing capacity through an extended incentive scheme, Europe is yet to announce a production strategy as coherent and well funded.

PV Tech Premium has reported how European solar PV manufacturers struggling with soaring electricity prices have flagged concerns that the continent is falling behind the US and India in terms of policy support for the sector.

“Currently countries like USA and India are introducing very attractive initiatives to boost PV production; the same is required in Europe,” said Peter Fath, managing director of RCT Solutions and chairman of the VDMA Photovoltaic Production Equipment department. 

“An increase in initiatives in Europe and the political will to establish PV production in the entire value chain, are an opportunity for the further use of PV production resources in the EU.” 

The CEOs of companies such as First Solar, BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger have written to the European Commission (EC) to call for urgent action to support the redevelopment of European PV manufacturing.

On the same day, the EC formally endorsed a new Solar Photovoltaic Industry Alliance, with the aim of scaling up the manufacturing of innovative PV products and components.

Despite the strong demand statistics outlined by VDMA, European solar manufacturing is at increasing risk from high energy prices, with Maxeon forced to shutter one of its module facilities in France.

Around 35GW of PV manufacturing projects in Europe are at risk of being mothballed as elevated power prices damage the continent’s efforts to build a solar supply chain, research from Rystad Energy said.  

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

8 November 2022
For anyone installing, investing in or selling solar PV equipment, this webinar will explain the advantages of the new Solis S6 hybrid inverter. With energy prices likely to continue to rise, energy storage becomes a critical choice for many. Choosing the right solution for the right scenario is vital and Solis will walk you through why this inverter is the right choice, highlighting the technological advancements versus its predecessor, the S5.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
