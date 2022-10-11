Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Financial support for PV manufacturing facilities in Europe ‘urgently needed’, solar CEOs say

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Policy
Europe

Latest

Financial support for PV manufacturing facilities in Europe ‘urgently needed’, solar CEOs say

News

Tongwei Solar expecting US$3 billion in profit for Q1 – Q3 2022 as high polysilicon prices, strong demand drive growth

News

REC Silicon appoints former Qcells exec as CFO

News

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Duke Energy to invest US$40 billion in zero-carbon generation in 10-year plan

News

US solar racking manufacturer Unirac secures investment

News

Tata Power to ramp up its Rajasthan renewables portfolio to 10GW in five years

News

SEIA slams FEMA proposal that would force PV projects be built to withstand natural disasters as ‘a complete mess’  

News

Solar developer Eco Energy World plans to list on Nasdaq via SPAC deal

News

RWE sees ‘massive growth opportunities’ for US solar following Con Edison deal

Editors' Blog, Features
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar cell testing at a Meyer Burger facility in Germany. Image: Meyer Burger.

The CEOs of companies such as First Solar, BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger have written to the European Commission (EC) to call for urgent action to support the redevelopment of European PV manufacturing.

In a letter sent yesterday to EC President Ursula von der Leyen, CEOs of 12 European and American companies said that developing a robust European solar manufacturing value chain and decreasing dependence on imports “will significantly reinforce” the EC’s energy security ambitions.

They highlighted a recent report from the International Energy Agency that found China has invested ten times more than Europe in new PV supply capacity since 2011, meaning the country’s share in all PV module manufacturing stages – polysilicon, ingots, wafers, cells and modules – exceeds 80%.

In the letter, which was also signed by the CEO of trade body SolarPower Europe, the signatories said that ambitious and accelerated financial support for large-scale PV manufacturing projects in Europe “is urgently needed, flanked by competitive opex support for the entire supply chain, in particular the energy-intensive production of polysilicon, ingots and wafers”.

They pointed to international measures that highlight the need for stronger European action in accelerating its participation in the global competition for solar PV value chains.

The signatories noted that the US’s Inflation Reduction Act is proof of the country’s ambitions when it comes to reshoring clean energy industries, adding that the legislation provides clear and tangible operating expenses and capital expenditures benefits that guarantee predictable operational support for almost ten years.

They also highlighted an innovative auction design in India that is providing clarity to the solar industry. The country recently released guidelines for the second round of an incentive scheme that aims to add 65GW of PV module manufacturing capacity.

To ensure Europe’s competitive participation within a globally diversified solar supply chain, the signatories urged the EC to replicate the EU Chips Act – which aims to boost Europe’s share of global chip production capacity to 20%, up from its current level of around 10% – for solar PV technology.

The CEOs also called for the promotion of solar PV production in the National Resilience and Recovery Plans, which are part of NextGenerationEU, the EU’s response to the challenges COVID-19 has posed to the European economy and to prepare it for the green and digital transitions.

The proposals follow warnings last week that PV manufacturing projects across Europe are at risk of being mothballed due to soaring power prices. Consultancy Rystad Energy said the energy-intensive nature of solar PV manufacturing processes is leading some operators to temporarily close or abandon production facilities.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has since confirmed to PV Tech that it has shut down a PV module manufacturing plant in France, citing a challenging price environment.

The signatories to the letter said: “The challenges faced by solar manufacturers in Europe are many… Europe continues to face skyrocketing electricity prices – a concrete threat not only for the remaining EU solar manufacturing capacity, but also for any ambition to bring the solar value chain back to Europe.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech Extra

11 October 2022
PV CellTech Extra will be held as a series of live webinars and on-demand sessions on 11-13 October 2022. We'll be taking a slightly further forward-looking view at the technologies and roadmaps for new cell architectures set to dominate mass production during 2023-2025 with special emphasis on the potential timelines for technologies beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
baywa r.e., domestic manufacturing, enel green power, energy crisis, european manufacturing, first solar, goldbeck solar, ibc solar, iberdrola, meyer burger, norwegian crystals, power prices, sma solar technology, solarpower europe, solarwatt, supply chain, wacker

Read Next

Maxeon closes French solar module manufacturing plant

October 7, 2022
Maxeon Solar Technologies has shut down a PV module manufacturing plant in France, citing a challenging price environment.

Leeward Renewable Energy kicks off 100MW North Carolina project

October 7, 2022
Developer Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has started construction of its 100MW solar facility in North Carolina.

European solar PV manufacturing at risk from soaring power prices – Rystad

October 6, 2022
Around 35GW of PV manufacturing in Europe is at risk of being mothballed as elevated power prices damage the continent’s efforts to build a solar supply chain, research from Rystad Energy suggests.

EU renewables development may stall if countries enact different revenue caps – LevelTen

October 5, 2022
A patchwork implementation of the EU’s power revenue cap could stall renewables development and dent investment, according to LevelTen Energy, a power purchase agreement marketplace operator.

Renewables met rise in global electricity demand during H1 2022 – Ember

October 5, 2022
The rise in solar and wind generation met over three-quarters of the global electricity demand growth in the first half of 2022, according to a report from think tank Ember.

Entergy Arkansas’ 250MW solar project gets approval, Lightsource bp to build

October 5, 2022
The Arkansas Public Service Commission has approved Entergy Arkansas’ 250MW Driver Solar Project located near Osceola in Mississippi County.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Maxeon closes French solar module manufacturing plant

News

REC Silicon appoints former Qcells exec as CFO

News

European solar PV manufacturing at risk from soaring power prices – Rystad

News

RWE sees ‘massive growth opportunities’ for US solar following Con Edison deal

Editors' Blog, Features

Enphase looking to strengthen smart home offering as it eyes greater European penetration

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022