Dubai seeks up to 2GW solar PV with 1GW BESS in latest tender

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Serbia awards 645MW of solar and wind capacity in latest tender

Dubai seeks up to 2GW solar PV with 1GW BESS in latest tender

First Solar launches TOPCon lawsuit against JinkoSolar, ships record 14.1GW of modules in 2024

Uniper kicks off construction on solar PV portfolios in Hungary, Germany and the UK

Brookfield to acquire National Grid Renewables

India installs record 25GW solar PV in 2024

European offtakers sign deals for 62% less renewable capacity in January

Eni named as offtaker in UAE-backed interconnection between Albania and Italy  

Energy Infrastructure Partners acquires majority stake in BayWa r.e.

Louth Callan Renewables to build 121MW of solar capacity in Illinois, US

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE is entering its seventh phase, seeking to deliver up to 2GW solar PV and 1GW BESS. Credit: DEWA.

The Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) has launched an expression of interest (EOI) seeking up to 2GW of solar PV and 1GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The project will be located within the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is around 50km south of the city of Dubai.

This latest EOI represents the seventh phase of the solar park, with the previous one reaching financial close in February 2024. UAE state-owned renewables company Masdar secured a contract for the construction and operation of the sixth phase, which will have a solar PV capacity of 1.6GW when operational.

The seventh phase of the project will consist of a solar PV component, with a capacity of between 1.6GW and 2GW, paired with a 6-hour duration BESS. The project will be commissioned in phases starting in August 2027.

DEWA is seeking a developer or a consortium of developers to build and operate the project on an independent power producer (IPP) basis. This is the latest EOI DEWA has launched, with the previous one in November 2024 where it sought advisory services for project including 1.6GW of solar PV capacity, plus 1GW of BESS.

Power generated by the project will be purchased by DEWA under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). The tender will be open until 21 March 2025.

auctions and tenders, bess, dewa, dubai, expression of interest, mohammed bin rashid al maktoum solar park, solar-plus-storage

