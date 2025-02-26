Dubai seeks up to 2GW solar PV with 1GW BESS in latest tender

This latest EOI represents the seventh phase of the solar park, with the previous one reaching financial close in February 2024. UAE state-owned renewables company Masdar secured a contract for the construction and operation of the sixth phase, which will have a solar PV capacity of 1.6GW when operational.

The seventh phase of the project will consist of a solar PV component, with a capacity of between 1.6GW and 2GW, paired with a 6-hour duration BESS. The project will be commissioned in phases starting in August 2027.

DEWA is seeking a developer or a consortium of developers to build and operate the project on an independent power producer (IPP) basis. This is the latest EOI DEWA has launched, with the previous one in November 2024 where it sought advisory services for project including 1.6GW of solar PV capacity, plus 1GW of BESS.

Power generated by the project will be purchased by DEWA under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). The tender will be open until 21 March 2025.