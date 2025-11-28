Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EBRD finances 531MW Romanian PV portfolio

By Will Norman
November 28, 2025
Power Plants, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Europe

Latest

EBRD finances 531MW Romanian PV portfolio

News

European Patent Office revokes JA Solar multi-busbar PV patent in ‘good news’ for EU manufacturers

News

LONGi acquires PotisEdge, to deploy ‘one-stop’ energy storage solution

News

Huasun launches 760W HJT module with 2,000 V system voltage

News

How to build a solar-plus-storage project on a US Superfund site

Features, Interviews

4GW/5.12GWh Malaysia solar-plus-storage hub receives World Bank funding

News

Romanian TSO Transelectrica publishes new grid allocation rules for 2026

News

Solar Stewardship Initiative to establish copper supply assurance scheme

News

RWE commissions 200MW, 100MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage project in Texas

News

CPUC urged to hold PG&E and SCE ‘to account’ for solar interconnection delays

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The EBRD will commit €192 million (US$222 million) to the portfolio. Image: EBRD.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will invest in a 531MW solar PV portfolio in Romania from Israeli renewable energy company Nofar Energy.

The EBRD will commit €192 million (US$222 million) to the portfolio, which comprises three utility-scale PV plants in the Giurgiu and Dâmbovița counties of southern Romania. The projects are the 73MW Slobozia project, the 256MW Corbii Mari project and the 169MW Iepuresti II project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The funding will come from two sources: €64 million (US$74 million) will come directly from EBRD coffers to support the construction of the three PV projects, while the remaining €128 million (US$148 million) will be mobilised from commercial lenders.

Power from the Corbii Mari and Iepuresti II projects will be traded on Romania’s day-ahead market, which the EBRD said shows the “growing commercial viability of unsubsidised renewable energy in Romania.”

The Slobozia project is contracted under a 15-year Contracts for Difference (CfD) agreement awarded under the first iteration of Romania’s CfD programme, which ran in December 2024. The EBRD said the CfD scheme has awarded over 4GW of solar and wind power capacity to date; its second and most recent round awarded 1.4GW of PV capacity alone.

Grzegorz Zielinski, EBRD head of energy Europe, said: “This financing demonstrates how we can scale up renewable investments and support Romania’s ambition to add more than 10GW of renewable capacity by 2030.”

Favi Stellian, CEO of Nofar Energy Romania, added: “This partnership accelerates the deployment of new green energy assets and reinforces Nofar’s role in advancing Romania’s sustainability goals and regional energy security.”

The company has been active in Romania’s market of late. Last year, Nofar Energy secured €110 million (US$127 million) in EBRD financing to support the construction of a 315MW PV project portfolio in Romania, comprising the Iepuresti I (169MW) and Ghimpati (146MW) sites. Last month it sold the 155MW Ratesti solar PV project to fellow Israeli developer Econergy.

The news follows this week’s announcement of new grid auction processes by Romanian electricity transmission system operator (TSO) Transelectrica. The new rules, which will come into effect from next year, aim to provide developers with additional clarity on grid application processes and timelines, in order to “support the integration of new electricity generation capacities, especially from renewable sources.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
ebrd, europe, european bank for reconstruction and development, finance, Nofar Energy, romania, solar pv

Read Next

A render of the Holosolis factory.

European Patent Office revokes JA Solar multi-busbar PV patent in ‘good news’ for EU manufacturers

November 28, 2025
The European Patent Office (EPO) has revoked a patent for a key solar cell manufacturing process, which has been hailed as “good news” for European solar PV manufacturing.
malaysia hub

4GW/5.12GWh Malaysia solar-plus-storage hub receives World Bank funding

November 27, 2025
The World Bank will invest in a huge 4GW, 5.12GWh solar-plus-storage complex in Malaysia, which will form part of a pan-Southeast Asian power grid initiative.
The Dama solar project in Romania.

Romanian TSO Transelectrica publishes new grid allocation rules for 2026

November 27, 2025
Transelectrica has published new rules for the Romanian grid, setting out time frames for auctions involving new energy generation projects.
Fig-2-Copper-Metallization-Solar-Cell

Solar Stewardship Initiative to establish copper supply assurance scheme

November 27, 2025
The Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) and the Copper Mark have signed an agreement to pursue “responsible production and sourcing of copper across the solar energy value chain”.
Residential solar and storage projects in California.

CPUC urged to hold PG&E and SCE ‘to account’ for solar interconnection delays

November 27, 2025
A group of California legislators has called on the state Public Utilities Commission to hold two utilities accountable for delays in connecting solar PV and energy storage capacity to the grid.

Is Europe heading for another PV module oversupply situation?

November 26, 2025
Module shipment and pricing patterns in Europe bear resemblance to last year’s oversupply, which resulted in substantial losses for many industry players, writes Filip Kierzkowski
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

4GW/5.12GWh Malaysia solar-plus-storage hub receives World Bank funding

News

LONGi acquires PotisEdge, to deploy ‘one-stop’ energy storage solution

News

Romanian TSO Transelectrica publishes new grid allocation rules for 2026

News

SPAIN ROUND-UP: RES inks 300MW O&M deal, Axpo completes 200MW PV facility

News

Brookfield enters Thailand and the Philippines markets with Alba Renewables acquisition

News

CPUC urged to hold PG&E and SCE ‘to account’ for solar interconnection delays

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy