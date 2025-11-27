Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Romanian TSO Transelectrica publishes new grid allocation rules for 2026

By JP Casey
November 27, 2025
Power Plants, Grids, Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

How to build a solar-plus-storage project on a US Superfund site

Features, Interviews

4GW/5.12GWh Malaysia solar-plus-storage hub receives World Bank funding

News

Romanian TSO Transelectrica publishes new grid allocation rules for 2026

News

Solar Stewardship Initiative to establish copper supply assurance scheme

News

RWE commissions 200MW, 100MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage project in Texas

News

CPUC urged to hold PG&E and SCE ‘to account’ for solar interconnection delays

News

Brookfield enters Thailand and the Philippines markets with Alba Renewables acquisition

News

South Korea to invest US$23 million in tandem technology, targets 35% cell efficiency by 2030

News

Is Europe heading for another PV module oversupply situation?

Guest Blog, Features

SPAIN ROUND-UP: RES inks 300MW O&M deal, Axpo completes 200MW PV facility

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Dama solar project in Romania.
Romania added a record 1.7GW of new solar PV capacity in 2024. Image: Rezolv Energy.

Romanian electricity transmission system operator (TSO) Transelectrica has published new rules for its grid allocation system, setting out time frames for auctions through which the government will award contracts for new energy generation projects.

The new rules aim to “support the integration of new electricity generation capacities, especially from renewable sources,” according to Transelectrica, by making the process by which developers can apply for project approval more consistent.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The new rules, which will come into effect next year, cover new generation projects with a capacity of at least 5MW; capacity increases of at least 5MW at existing power generation facilities, including the addition of battery energy storage systems (BESS); and generation and storage projects of at least 5MW at existing consumption points.

On 15 January, Transelectrica will publish the available capacity over the next two years for new generation projects in each of the country’s five regions, setting out capacity for which new projects can bid. Developers will then be able to submit project applications from 16 January to 28 February, and either Transelectrica itself—for projects greater than 50MW in capacity—or local distribution system operators (DSOs) will publish a list of applications by 15 March.

By 15 June, Transelectrica will publish ‘starting prices’ for the bids—the estimated value of supplementary work divided by the total available capacity—and on 1 July, the TSO will hold auctions for the capacity offered, using those starting prices as the basis of negotiation. The new rules also set out four scenarios for how the auctions will be held, based on whether the available capacity is oversubscribed; if capacity available exceeds capacity bid for, or there is moderate oversubscription, all successful applicants will receive capacity bid for.

If capacity bid for exceeds capacity available, the TSO will decide which bids are successful, and allow rejected bidders to re-enter the process next year. If capacity bid for significantly exceeds capacity offered in one year, capacity that would have been made available in the following year’s bids can be brought forward to increase the capacity available for bidders to compete for this year, and these negotiations will be completed from a higher starting price.

A more ‘modern’ bidding process

The formalisation of the bidding process and timeline could be of benefit to the Romanian solar sector; Horia Grigorescu, a managing partner at MHG Consulting, wrote on LinkedIn that the new process is a more “modern” approach to adding to Romania’s operational renewable energy capacity.

“Romania’s new grid allocation system will reshape investment timelines, project economics and who actually gets to build from 2026 onward,” Grigorescu said. “Romania just moved to a modern, EU-grade system which is tougher, fairer and finally predictable.”

The reform comes as Romania’s solar sector sees record deployments, with around 1.7GW of new capacity added in 2024. In August this year, the government awarded 1.4GW of new solar capacity in its second Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction, more than triple the capacity awarded in the previous year’s oversubscribed CfD round.

This year has also seen the start of operations at Econergy’s 87MW Oradea project, and Shanghai Electric’s announcement of plans to build a 342MW project in the country.

By providing greater clarity on milestones and timeframes for the application process, the new rules will hopefully reduce risk associated with investments made into Romania’s solar sector, and encourage more private investments into the sector, alongside institutional finance that has been announced elsewhere.

Today, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced plans to invest €192 million (US$222.6 million) into a 531MW solar portfolio in the country.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
auctions, distribution system operators, eastern europe, europe, grids, lsscee, romania, transelectrica, transmission system operator

Read Next

Fig-2-Copper-Metallization-Solar-Cell

Solar Stewardship Initiative to establish copper supply assurance scheme

November 27, 2025
The Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) and the Copper Mark have signed an agreement to pursue “responsible production and sourcing of copper across the solar energy value chain”.

Is Europe heading for another PV module oversupply situation?

November 26, 2025
Module shipment and pricing patterns in Europe bear resemblance to last year’s oversupply, which resulted in substantial losses for many industry players, writes Filip Kierzkowski
image

SPAIN ROUND-UP: RES inks 300MW O&M deal, Axpo completes 200MW PV facility

November 26, 2025
RES is to provide O&M services for 300MW of Matrix Renewables solar PV projects, while Axpo has completed a 200MW solar facility in León.
A PowerField solar project in the Netherlands.

PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

November 25, 2025
PowerField has completed construction of seven solar PV projects in the Netherlands with a combined capacity of 170MW.
A solar project in the desert.

Zelestra signs PPA with Microsoft for 95.7MW Spanish solar portfolio

November 25, 2025
Zelestra has signed a PPA with technology giant Microsoft to sell power generated at a 95.7MW solar PV portfolio.
Ksenia Dray RES Group crop
Premium

Adapting solar project economics in a low energy price environment

November 24, 2025
PV Talk: RES Group's Ksenia Dray discusses how European solar developers are reshaping strategies to maintain project viability in challenging market conditions.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SPAIN ROUND-UP: RES inks 300MW O&M deal, Axpo completes 200MW PV facility

News

Is Europe heading for another PV module oversupply situation?

Guest Blog, Features

PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

News

Romanian TSO Transelectrica publishes new grid allocation rules for 2026

News

Chinese firms account for nine of the top ten polysilicon manufacturers in 2024

News

India adds 11GW solar PV in Q3 2025 – IEEFA

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA