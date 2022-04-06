Solar Media
News

Eco Energy World hires new CFO as expansion gathers pace

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Europe

Eco Energy World named James Hunter as its new CFO as it is “aggressively” expanding its global market. Image: Eco Energy World.

Solar project developer Eco Energy World (EEW) has hired James Hunter as its new chief financial officer (CFO) as it bids to bolster its global presence.

Hunter’s appointment will bring to the solar developer his financial expertise in mergers & acquisitions (M&A), operational finance build-out, raising equity and debt fund. Before joining EEW he previously served as CFO in different companies, with the latest being the UK wealth planning group IWP.

Svante Kumlin, chief executive of EEW, said: “I am pleased to welcome James as our new CFO. His appointment is a clear statement of intent of our plans to continue our aggressive growth strategy. He has a proven track record of creating value for businesses of all kinds, including those with similar trajectories as EEW.”

Hunter’s appointment is the latest in a string of senior additions to EEW’s top table, following the appointments of Panagiotis “Panos” Sarris as chief operating officer and Alastair Burn as legal counsel & global head of legal.

The UK-based developer has developed 1.3GW of utility-scale solar PV across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Africa and aims to enter the US and other markets.

Earlier this year, Kumlin spoke with PV Tech Premium about its “aggressive” growth strategy in the US market.

Last November, EEW reached 290MW of projects at an advanced development in Sweden with a total pipeline of 485MW in the country.

