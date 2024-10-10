TCL Zhonghuan appoints Wang Yanjun as new CEO

Yanjun holds a master’s degree in engineering, is a doctoral candidate at the School of Nano-Tech and Nano-Bionics at the University of Science and Technology of China and is a senior engineer. Yanjun is the vice chairman and general manager of TCL Zhonghuan Advanced Semiconductor Technology Company, and has served as SVP (Senior Vice President) of the company.

TCL Zhonghuan also admitted that the current global PV industry is still in a downturn cycle. The company will adhere to its goal of being a global leader, accelerate transformation and innovation, enhance its competitiveness and strive to improve its operating performance.

When asked about the impact of management changes on the company’s follow-up business strategy and tactics, TCL Zhonghuan stated that prior to the change in management and CEO, the company’s core management team had discussed the current business situation in detail over the past few years and reached a consensus.

The company’s current strategy remained unchanged, and it is also determined to achieve the strategic goal of “NO.1 in global wafer market share and comprehensive strength”. At the same time, the majority shareholders and the Board of Directors are supportive of the company’s management to promote the transformation of business concepts and accelerate organizational management changes.