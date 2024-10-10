Subscribe To Premium
TCL Zhonghuan appoints Wang Yanjun as new CEO

By Carrie Xiao
Markets & Finance, People
Asia & Oceania

Wang Yanjun will start as CEO of TCL Zhonghuan on the day the board meeting approves his election. Image: TCL Zhonghuan.

Chinese solar PV manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan has appointed Wang Yanjun as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

The board agreed to appoint Wang Yanjun as the company’s CEO, following nomination by the company’s chairman and review by the board’s nomination committee. His term of office will commence from the date of the approval by the board meeting until the expiration of the seventh session of the board of directors.

Yanjun holds a master’s degree in engineering, is a doctoral candidate at the School of Nano-Tech and Nano-Bionics at the University of Science and Technology of China and is a senior engineer. Yanjun is the vice chairman and general manager of TCL Zhonghuan Advanced Semiconductor Technology Company, and has served as SVP (Senior Vice President) of the company.

TCL Zhonghuan also admitted that the current global PV industry is still in a downturn cycle. The company will adhere to its goal of being a global leader, accelerate transformation and innovation, enhance its competitiveness and strive to improve its operating performance.

When asked about the impact of management changes on the company’s follow-up business strategy and tactics, TCL Zhonghuan stated that prior to the change in management and CEO, the company’s core management team had discussed the current business situation in detail over the past few years and reached a consensus.

The company’s current strategy remained unchanged, and it is also determined to achieve the strategic goal of “NO.1 in global wafer market share and comprehensive strength”. At the same time, the majority shareholders and the Board of Directors are supportive of the company’s management to promote the transformation of business concepts and accelerate organizational management changes.

appointments, ceo, executive appointments, solar manufacturer, TCL Zhonghuan

