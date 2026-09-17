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Vikram Solar signs 1GW solar cell supply deal with Avaada Electro

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities
Asia & Oceania

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A Vikram Solar manufacturing facility.
The agreement is valued at approximately INR 12.5 billion (US$ 150 million), according to Vikram Solar. Image: Vikram Solar.

Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has signed a domestic solar cell supply agreement with Avaada Electro for 1GW of Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM)-compliant n-type G12R tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells.

Under the agreement, Avaada Electro will supply the half-cut cells for Vikram Solar’s module manufacturing operations, with deliveries scheduled to begin in September 2026.

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The agreement is valued at approximately INR12.5 billion (US$150 million), according to Vikram Solar.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman and managing director, Vikram Solar, said, “This arrangement is another step in that direction—one that widens our supplier base, strengthens our hand on DCR, and gives us the confidence to commit to India’s energy security with fewer variables outside our control. Atmanirbhar Bharat (making India self-reliant) won’t be built by any single partnership; it’ll be built by companies that keep making these choices, year after year.”

The deal will support Vikram Solar’s module production for India’s Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) segment, which requires projects under applicable government schemes to use domestically manufactured solar components.

The company said the agreement will also diversify its cell supply chain and support supply continuity as demand for DCR-compliant modules increases.

Moreover, Avaada’s cells will be ALMM-compliant, enabling Vikram Solar to manufacture modules using domestically produced cells for projects subject to India’s approved manufacturer requirements. The company was first added to the list in the eighth revision published on 22 July 2026, which was further updated last month.

The cell procurement agreement comes as Vikram Solar progresses with plans for a 9GW high-efficiency solar manufacturing facility, which is scheduled to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2027.

The company described the facility as part of its broader backward integration strategy.

Last month, the manufacturer inaugurated the 6GW cell plant. Set within a larger greenfield campus of nearly 600,000 square feet, the manufacturing plant will employ over 800 workers.

Meanwhile in July, the company commissioned the module manufacturing facility. The plant will manufacture Vikram’s Hypersol n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) G12R modules, offering power outputs of 615-640W and module efficiencies of up to 23.69%.

Vikram transitioned its module portfolio to the G12R format in January 2026, citing “performance, reliability and bankability.” The transition follows the recent launch of Vikram Solar’s 5GW Vallam manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

In April, the firm surpassed 10GW of cumulative global solar module deployments, doubling deployments from 5GW to 10GW in two years. Of the total, around 1.5GW was exported to international markets.

Headquartered in Kolkata, the company plans to install 9GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity by FY2027, expanding that by a further 3GW by FY2028 and add 12GW of wafer and ingot manufacturing capacity by FY2029-30.

In June, Vikram Solar was reportedly planning to invest INR270 billion (US$2.8 billion) in a vertically integrated solar manufacturing hub in West Bengal, covering ingot, wafer, cell and module production, although the company has yet to confirm the report.

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avaada, avaada electro, avaada group, G12R, india, solar cells, solar pv, supply agreements, topcon, vikram solar

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