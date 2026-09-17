Caelux signs 4GW hybrid-tandem module deal with India’s GREW

Perovskite solar technology company Caelux has signed a five-year agreement with Indian module manufacturer GREW Solar to commercialise 4GW of hybrid-tandem solar modules.
Under the terms of the agreement, GREW will integrate Caelux’s energy-producing glass with its n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology to manufacture high-power tandem modules, including its large-format G12R series. The companies are targeting module efficiencies above 29%.
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According to California-based Caelux, this partnership increases its contracted volume with solar module manufacturers globally to 19GW.
Caelux’s technology adds a perovskite layer to a conventional silicon solar cell, creating two energy-producing layers within the module. The company describes its energy-producing glass as a plug-and-play technology designed to enable manufacturers to upgrade existing silicon module production lines to tandem manufacturing.
“The investment that GREW Solar has made into building its state-of-the art solar, fully integrated manufacturing ecosystem is evident, and we are proud to partner with a company committed to innovation,” said Caelux CEO Scott Graybeal, who told PV Tech Premium last month that the growth of perovskite technology will be a “step change” for the global solar industry.
“The Caelux approach of partnering with module manufacturers means that companies, like GREW Solar, can significantly extend the useful life of their CAPEX-heavy manufacturing assets while offering the market next-generation modules.”
Commercial production of the perovskite-silicon tandem modules is targeted for 2028. The companies said the modules are intended to meet India’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) eligibility requirements and support the country’s ‘Make-in-India’ initiative and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program. India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) added G12R TOPCon cells to the ALMM earlier this year, in the ninth update to the list.
GREW Solar, a Chiripal Group venture, is expanding its Indian manufacturing footprint across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The company operates a 6.5GW module manufacturing facility in Dudu, Rajasthan, which it plans to expand to 11GW, and is establishing an 8GW cell manufacturing facility in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. GREW Solar manufactures n-type TOPCon G12R modules for utility-scale and other solar applications.