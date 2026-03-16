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Edify Energy secures approval for 100MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

By George Heynes
March 16, 2026
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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A render of the Smoky Creek project in Australia.
Edify Energy is also looking to progress the development of the 720MWp Smokey Creek solar-plus-storage site. Image: Edify Energy.

Australian renewable energy developer Edify Energy has received approval from the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) for its Burroway Solar Farm, a 100MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales (NSW).

The project will deliver up to 100MW of solar PV capacity combined with a co-located 100MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

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The approval is a key milestone for the project, located north of Narromine and approximately 27km west of Dubbo, within the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), one of five priority REZs established by the NSW government to accelerate the state’s energy transition.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the approval, Edify Energy thanked the commissioners and IPC team for their comprehensive assessment and site visits during the review process.

The company emphasised that continued community consultation will remain central to the next stage of development, working closely with Narromine Shire Council and the local community to shape a project that supports regional priorities and delivers long-term benefits.

The Burroway Solar Farm, situated on traditional Wiradjuri Country, was submitted by Edify Energy to the Australian government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act in March last year.

According to that application, the solar PV power plant will feature approximately 200,000 PV modules covering 391 hectares and generate up to 214GWh of green energy per annum, with an operational lifespan of 50 years.

At peak construction, the project is expected to employ around 250 people full-time, with Edify Energy committed to recruiting local trades, workers and businesses wherever possible.

The approximately 18-month construction period, anticipated to commence in the 2026/27 financial year, is expected to take place across four stages. Once operational, the facility will employ seven people on a permanent basis.

The project’s location within the Central-West Orana REZ, which has seen its capacity target increased to 7.7GW, positions it as part of a broader renewable energy buildout in the region.

The REZ framework is designed to coordinate transmission infrastructure development with generation projects, reducing connection costs and accelerating deployment timelines.

4-hour duration energy storage

A notable feature of the Burroway Solar Farm is its co-located 100MW/400MWh BESS, which will have a 4-hour configuration.

This has become a common trend across Edify Energy’s project portfolio, aligning with market dynamics in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM), which often favour shorter-duration systems in the 2-4-hour range.

The 4-hour duration strikes a balance between capital efficiency and revenue optimisation.

Research by Wood Mackenzie found that 4-hour battery systems would be more profitable than the typical 1.6-hour duration of current projects, while remaining commercially viable without the long-term contract structures required for longer-duration assets.

The Burroway approval adds to Edify Energy’s growing pipeline of solar-plus-storage projects across Australia. The company has submitted several projects to the EPBC Act in recent months, including the notable 250MW Muskerry solar PV power plant in Victoria, which includes plans for a 200MW/800MWh co-located BESS.

The Energy Storage Summit Australia 2026 will be returning to Sydney on 18-19 March. It features keynote speeches and panel discussions on topics such as the Capacity Investment Scheme, long-duration energy storage, and BESS revenue streams. Premium subscribers to our sister site Energy-Storage.news receive an exclusive discount on ticket prices. 

To secure your tickets and learn more about the event, please visit the official website

australia, battery storage, bess, Co-location, edify, edify energy, new south wales, nsw, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

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