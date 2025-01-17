Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Energy Corporation of New South Wales ups Central-West Orana REZ capacity to 7.7GW

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Masdar enters the Philippines eyeing 1GW of renewable energy projects by 2030

News

Energy Corporation of New South Wales ups Central-West Orana REZ capacity to 7.7GW

News

Leeward, Google sign 724MW solar PV PPA in Oklahoma

News

US Department of Agriculture to invest US$6 billion in clean energy across rural US

News

SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

News

Africa’s PV capacity nears 20GW as energy storage ‘booms’

News

Mexico to add 27GW of new generation capacity by 2030, mainly from renewables

News

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

News

Lodestone connects New Zealand’s first solar PV plant to the grid

News

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
New South Wales is developing at least five Renewables Energy Zones. Image: EnergyCo.

Australia’s Energy Corporation of New South Wales (EnergyCo) has formally increased the amount of renewable energy generation and energy storage projects that can connect to the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) to 7.7GW.

As revealed by the state-owned energy company yesterday (16 January), the increase has been enabled by increasing the intended network capacity for the REZ from 3GW to 6GW. This was achieved following a headroom assessment that started in early August 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The New South Wales government initially announced an increase in the REZ’s intended network capacity in December 2023. Still, EnergyCo had yet to formally confirm an increase in projects able to connect.

The network capacity of the Central-West Orana West REZ will initially operate at 4.5GW. This network capacity enables up to 7.7GW of solar PV, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects to inject power into the grid, as they will be doing so at different times of the day and not all exporting energy simultaneously, EnergyCo said.

One of the perks of this increased capacity means that projects listed within the Central-West Orana REZ Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), submitted in October 2023, which included measures to avoid, minimise, or mitigate potential environmental and community impacts, could add additional co-located BESS to capture renewable energy generated from solar PV and wind to be exported at times of low output.

EnergyCo also confirmed that the increase in capacity means that the company would increase the Community and Employment Benefit funding from access fees, which is currently at an initial AU$128 million (US$79 million).

The Central-West Orana REZ will be built on roughly 20,000 km2 near Dunedoo, Mudgee, and Dubbo, a rural area about 330km northwest of Sydney. It will potentially unlock an estimated AUS$20 billion in private investment in solar PV, wind, and energy storage. Below is a map of the REZ.

A map of the Central-West Orana REZ. Image: EnergyCo.

Australia’s REZ initiatives critical to the withdrawal of coal-fired power

REZs are each deemed critical infrastructure projects. They combine transmission infrastructure with large-scale energy generation, such as solar PV and wind, alongside energy storage capabilities. EnergyCo describes them as the “modern-day equivalent of power stations.”

Australia’s various REZs will be a critical juncture for its energy transition, mainly as it looks to wean itself off of fossil fuels, particularly with the withdrawal of its coal-fired power plants.

The Central-West Orana REZ is unique in that it is the first in the country to have transitioned into the delivery phase after receiving Commonwealth planning approval in August 2024. Following a competitive tender, EnergyCo selected a consortium of Acciona Concesiones, Cobra, and Endeavour Energy called ‘ACEREZ’ as the preferred network operator to deliver the Central-West Orana REZ transmission system.

The NSW government is developing at least five separate multi-gigawatt REZ facilities connected to the grid and partially using long-duration energy storage (LDES) to replace traditional centralised power plants. The five REZs include the Hunter-Central Coast, the South-WestNew EnglandCentral-West Orana, and Illawarra.

However, it is worth noting that REZ is not exclusive to New South Wales, with additional zones being explored in multiple states. Queensland, for instance, recently published a roadmap detailing how it would develop its 12 REZs. Victoria, on the other hand, has identified six REZ locations.

The potential of ‘inland REZ’

A report released by Australian transmission system operator Transgrid last year signalled that remote inland REZ areas could provide an additional boost to the country’s decarbonisation efforts. Western New South Wales was noted as a region with “excellent potential.”

According to Transgrid, the western portion of the state has “excellent” solar and wind resources on underutilised, low-density land. Should these developments be pursued, these inland REZ areas could provide critical grid-balancing services for the National Electricity Market (NEM).

Remote inland REZs could be developed across several locations in New South Wales, including Broken Hill, Noona, and the Northwest Horizon regions. Transgrid said these regions have “some of the best” solar and wind resources readily available anywhere on the NEM.

Developing diverse renewable energy generation in inland REZs could also facilitate cost-effective asset buildout. According to Transgrid, the Levelised Cost of Transmission (LCOT) may be lower due to longer transmission asset life, with potential cost reductions from smaller generators and reduced storage needs.

It added that the organisation was actively exploring the viability of the inland REZs and developing multiple corridors from existing networks to connect them to the NEM.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
Central-west Orana, energy storage, Energyco, generation, new south wales, renewable energy, renewable energy zone, rez, solar pv

Read Next

Image-of-UAE-agreement-Masdar-Image-Masdar

Masdar enters the Philippines eyeing 1GW of renewable energy projects by 2030

January 17, 2025
Emirati state-owned renewable energy project developer Masdar has entered the Philippines market with plans to develop 1GW of solar PV, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS).
South Africa continues to dominate Africa's PV market, which saw 2.5GW of new additions last year. Image: Scatec Solar

Africa’s PV capacity nears 20GW as energy storage ‘booms’

January 16, 2025
The Africa Solar Industry Association’s 2025 market outlook has recorded a 2.5GW increase in PV installations in 2024.
SolarPower Europe's headquarters are in Brussels. Image: SolarPower Europe

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

January 16, 2025
Following a US government forced labour investigation, Europe's Solar Stewardship Initiative has launched its own inquiries.
Image: Lodestone Energy.

Lodestone connects New Zealand’s first solar PV plant to the grid

January 16, 2025
New Zealand solar PV developer Lodestone Energy has energised its largest solar power plant to date: the 42MW Te Herenga o Te Rā site in the Bay of Plenty, a large bight on New Zealand’s northern island.
SolarEdge-new-inverter-for-community-solar-Image-Jonathan-Tourino-Jacobo

SolarEdge, Summit Ridge in US-made inverter supply deal

January 15, 2025
The inverters will be used for commercial solar installations across the US “estimated to exceed 100MW”, Summit Ridge said.
x-elio-blue-grass-solar-farm-768x576

X-Elio seeks EPBC approval for 720MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia

January 15, 2025
Spanish solar PV developer X-Elio has submitted a 720MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia, to the Federal government for approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

News

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

News

Leeward, Google sign 724MW solar PV PPA in Oklahoma

News

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

News

Lodestone connects New Zealand’s first solar PV plant to the grid

News

SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.