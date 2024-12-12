Edify to develop 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

Located near Woodstock, in north Queensland and covering an area of 539.5 hectares, the facilities may serve as a source for green hydrogen production for domestic applications in Townsville and internationally, potentially creating a new export market.

With the projects being awarded federal contracts, Edify Energy will now look to develop the projects to be delivered and operational by 2028. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026.

Edify Energy CEO and founder, John Cole, highlighted that the success in the CIS tender round will help bring the “region’s potential to life with innovative, high-tech, dispatchable clean energy projects supporting local industry and community with long-term energy supply”.

“This project has a multitude of benefits – not only as we grow our green energy capabilities – but to the broader community through First Nations benefits, and local employment. During the construction phase, the solar power station will create over 400 jobs – directly and indirectly supporting local businesses in the community, through hospitality, retail and services,” Cole added.

