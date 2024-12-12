Subscribe To Premium
Edify to develop 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

By George Heynes
Perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells are the ‘prerequisite’ for next PV technological leap – Fraunhofer

Chinese solar leaders call for an end to toxic price competition

SEIA releases solar policy targets for Trump presidency

US to increase Section 301 tariffs on Chinese polysilicon and wafers

Origami Solar to establish steel module frame facility in Texas

Solar Stewardship Initiative releases supply traceability standard

Nextracker delivers first trackers compliant with IRA domestic content manufacturing rules

Australia’s EPBC Act sees timelines double as renewables suffer, says report

Chinese PV leaders call for self-regulation at PV conference

Edify owns the 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales (above). Image: Edify Energy.

A 300MW solar-plus-storage twin project is set to be developed in North Queensland, Australia, after success in the recent Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender.

The twin projects being developed by Australian renewable energy developer Edify Energy are the Ganymirra and Majors Creek Solar Power Stations. Both will have a 150MW solar PV generation capacity alongside a co-located 600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

Located near Woodstock, in north Queensland and covering an area of 539.5 hectares, the facilities may serve as a source for green hydrogen production for domestic applications in Townsville and internationally, potentially creating a new export market.

With the projects being awarded federal contracts, Edify Energy will now look to develop the projects to be delivered and operational by 2028. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026.

Edify Energy CEO and founder, John Cole, highlighted that the success in the CIS tender round will help bring the “region’s potential to life with innovative, high-tech, dispatchable clean energy projects supporting local industry and community with long-term energy supply”.

“This project has a multitude of benefits – not only as we grow our green energy capabilities – but to the broader community through First Nations benefits, and local employment. During the construction phase, the solar power station will create over 400 jobs – directly and indirectly supporting local businesses in the community, through hospitality, retail and services,” Cole added.

To read the full article, please visit our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

capacity investment scheme, cis, edify, queensland, solar-plus-storage

