Image credit: Thanasis Papazacharias / Pixabay

This is the latest issue of PV Tech's COVID-19 tracker. See links ahead to browse our archives for all news and developments between January 2020 and 29 March 2020.

Over its first few months of existence, the COVID-19 crisis has already wreaked major havoc across the world, and the solar industry has not been immune.

From hampered flows of raw materials for manufacturers to component delays for developers, both upstream and downstream PV players have already felt the weight of the pandemic as it continues its global trek, infecting hundreds of thousands and sparking talk of a worldwide recession.

Only time can confirm what the long-term implications will be from what remains a still-maturing crisis. For now, however, PV Tech will keep an eye on reports on the ground and sound out industry players to share here the latest news and developments as they come, starting with the most recent.

If you have a COVID-19 statement to share or a story on how the pandemic is disrupting a solar business anywhere in the world, do get in touch at jrojo@solarmedia.co.uk or lstoker@solarmedia.co.uk.

Our sister titles Energy.Storage.News and Solar Power Portal have also launched similar trackers to map out COVID-19 impacts on the energy storage sector and the UK solar industry.

Think tank: German’s COVID-19 response risks energy supplier bankruptcies

30 March 2020: Germany could be inviting energy supplier bankruptcies by denying the sector the economic protections it is offering customers over the COVID-19 crisis, bne has said.

See here to read bne’s statement in full

Dutch solar repeats calls for subsidy deadline extensions as COVID-19 looms

30 March 2020: Dutch trade body Holland Solar has ramped up calls for a one-year extension to commissioning deadlines for subsidy-backed projects, amid talk of worsening impacts.

See here to read the full statement from Holland Solar, NVDE and EWEA

“The shortage of manpower is the biggest problem and to a lesser extent the shortage of material. Flying in foreign staff is currently not possible”—Holland Solar

Argentina taps solar project containers to equip COVID-19 field hospital

30 March 2020: Containers used for Argentina’s largest solar project, 300MW Cauchari, have been repurposed to carry equipment of an under-construction COVID-19 field hospital.

See here to read Jujuy governor’s statement on Twitter

Australia urged to protect rooftop PV as ‘essential service’ amid COVID-19 restrictions

30 March 2020: Consultants at Solar Analytics have signed a letter urging federal and state authorities in Australia to treat rooftop PV as an essential service as they mull working restrictions.

See here to read Solar Analytics’ statement in full

NextEnergy closes Mexican solar debut despite ‘difficult’ business climate

30 March 2020: Investor NextEnergy Capital has bought the first stage of a 108MWp solar project in Mexico, billing the move as an execution win despite the “current difficult business climate”.

See here to read NextEnergy’s statement and here for PV Tech’s interview with the firm in January

PV Tech’s resource library PV Tech has a wealth of in-depth articles and resources to keep you engaged in the solar sector throughout any period of isolation. Every volume of PV Tech Power, our downstream solar PV-focused journal, can be downloaded entirely for free here. We also have a collection of webinars conducted over the last four years which can be viewed on demand here, and an exhaustive list of technical papers from both our own in-house editorial team and esteemed industry professionals, which can be accessed here.

Altius' solar investees enjoying 'strong interest' from project suitors despite COVID-19

30 March 2020: Royalties investor Altius has said the solar and wind players it backs report “strong interest” from project suitors, amid claims supply delays will not hurt eventual returns.

See here to read Altius’ statement in full

Spain's Grenergy donates COVID-19 protective gear to Madrid public workers

30 March 2020: Spanish renewable developer Grenergy is to hand out 55,000 COVID-19 protective items including sanitary masks amongst Madrid’s police officers, fire patrols and others.

See here to read Grenergy’s statement in full