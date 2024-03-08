EnBW breaks ground on 80MW German PV project

German renewable energy company EnBW has broken ground on an 80MW solar PV project, the largest to date in the German state of Baden-Württemberg.
Due to be developed by German solar developer SolNet, the site is located on an 80-hectare area and is due to begin operations in June 2025. EnBW said that construction of the project will incorporate landscape conservation measures and efforts to preserve native biodiversity in the area including planting grasslands, shrubs, hedges and trees.
The company did not confirm the module types, technologies or suppliers to be deployed at the site. A new substation to serve the site will be built in 2025.
Baden-Württemberg district administrator, Mario Glaser said: “With this solar park, we are putting Langenenslingen firmly on the map and signaling that it has a key role to play in the energy transition in Baden-Württemberg. Our region is showing how sustainable, local energy generation and community life are intertwined.”
The German PV market is in a strong position. The most recent government-backed solar auction ended in late January 3.5 times oversubscribed, with 5.5GW of bids submitted for 1.6GW of available capacity. The government has a plan to reach 215GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, which requires 22GW of yearly installations on average. In 2023, Germany added 14.1GW of new PV capacity.