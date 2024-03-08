Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EnBW breaks ground on 80MW German PV project

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Solar manufacturers responsible for module recycling in EU

News

EnBW breaks ground on 80MW German PV project

News

Engie finalises 545MW Brazilian PV transaction with Atlas

News

‘Not doom and gloom’: Solar reuse and recycling plans spreading

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Policy clarity vital to India’s residential rooftop solar additions

Features, Interviews

US solar installations reach 32.4GWdc in 2023

News

France awards 912MWp in latest ground-mount PV tender

News

Atlas Renewable Energy signs 375GWh 24/7 PPA with Codelco

News

Encavis starts construction on 260MW solar PV plant in Germany

News

Tongwei receives 700MW module order from Italian CMC affiliate

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Germany installed over 14GW of solar PV in 2023. Image: EnBW.

German renewable energy company EnBW has broken ground on an 80MW solar PV project, the largest to date in the German state of Baden-Württemberg.

Due to be developed by German solar developer SolNet, the site is located on an 80-hectare area and is due to begin operations in June 2025. EnBW said that construction of the project will incorporate landscape conservation measures and efforts to preserve native biodiversity in the area including planting grasslands, shrubs, hedges and trees.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company did not confirm the module types, technologies or suppliers to be deployed at the site. A new substation to serve the site will be built in 2025.

Baden-Württemberg district administrator, Mario Glaser said: “With this solar park, we are putting Langenenslingen firmly on the map and signaling that it has a key role to play in the energy transition in Baden-Württemberg. Our region is showing how sustainable, local energy generation and community life are intertwined.”

The German PV market is in a strong position. The most recent government-backed solar auction ended in late January 3.5 times oversubscribed, with 5.5GW of bids submitted for 1.6GW of available capacity. The government has a plan to reach 215GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, which requires 22GW of yearly installations on average. In 2023, Germany added 14.1GW of new PV capacity.

PV CellTech Europe 2024

12 March 2024
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
construction, enbw, germany, pv power plants

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar installations reach 32.4GWdc in 2023

News

LONGi urges Chinese government to crack down on unreasonably low module prices

News

Atlas Renewable Energy signs 375GWh 24/7 PPA with Codelco

News

Iberdrola to build 245MW PV plant in Sicily, Italy’s “largest”

News

Tongwei receives 700MW module order from Italian CMC affiliate

News

LONGi signs silicon deal with Ferroglobe, launches ‘dust-proof’ module in Australia

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024