EnBW breaks ground on 80MW German PV project

The company did not confirm the module types, technologies or suppliers to be deployed at the site. A new substation to serve the site will be built in 2025.

Baden-Württemberg district administrator, Mario Glaser said: “With this solar park, we are putting Langenenslingen firmly on the map and signaling that it has a key role to play in the energy transition in Baden-Württemberg. Our region is showing how sustainable, local energy generation and community life are intertwined.”

The German PV market is in a strong position. The most recent government-backed solar auction ended in late January 3.5 times oversubscribed, with 5.5GW of bids submitted for 1.6GW of available capacity. The government has a plan to reach 215GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, which requires 22GW of yearly installations on average. In 2023, Germany added 14.1GW of new PV capacity.