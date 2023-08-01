Enel Green Power commissions 63MW solar PV in Romania

The project will also include eight transformer stations equipped with weather stations to monitor environmental parameters and dusting on the panels, along with a 60MVA dedicated transformer station produced in Romania.

With the commissioning of the Lumina park, Enel brings its solar installed capacity to nearly 100MW in Romania, with several projects at various stages of development.

Once the project was commissioned, Enel Green Power Romania took the project over from Greek developer Mytilineos, who recently sold 211MW of Romanian assets that are expected to be operational between 2023 and 2025.

Romania has slowly become one of Europe’s fastest emerging countries for solar PV on the continent along with many other countries in Southern Europe, with developers drawn to the country ahead of a Contracts for Difference scheme that is expected to be launched later this year.