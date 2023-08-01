News

Enel Green Power commissions 63MW solar PV in Romania

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

The completion of the project in Romania brings Enel Green Power’s solar installed capacity in the country to nearly 100MW. Image: Enel Green Power.

Enel Green Power Romania, the Romania-based renewables arm of Italian energy company Enel, has commissioned a 63MW solar PV plant in Romania.

Located in the southern town of Călugăreni, near the Hungarian border, the project covers an area of 88 hectares and will use approximately 120,000 solar panels provided by module manufacturer JA Solar’s 540 and 535W monocrystalline bifacial modules.

The project will also include eight transformer stations equipped with weather stations to monitor environmental parameters and dusting on the panels, along with a 60MVA dedicated transformer station produced in Romania.

With the commissioning of the Lumina park, Enel brings its solar installed capacity to nearly 100MW in Romania, with several projects at various stages of development.

Once the project was commissioned, Enel Green Power Romania took the project over from Greek developer Mytilineos, who recently sold 211MW of Romanian assets that are expected to be operational between 2023 and 2025.

Romania has slowly become one of Europe’s fastest emerging countries for solar PV on the continent along with many other countries in Southern Europe, with developers drawn to the country ahead of a Contracts for Difference scheme that is expected to be launched later this year.

