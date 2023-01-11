EnfraGen appoints Verano Energy as EPC contractor for eight Chile PV projects

The eight solar plants are being developed under Chile’s distributed generation programme known as PMGD. Image: Verano Energy.

Latin America-focused renewables developer EnfraGen has entered into EPC contracts with Chilean developer Verano Energy to build eight solar PV plants in Chile.

Once completed, the projects will have a total of 78MW of installed capacity, which would bring the total solar portfolio of EnfraGen in Chile to 246MW, including its existing operating solar projects.

The projects will be added to Enfragen’s renewable power business division, Fontus Renewables.

All eight projects are being developed under Chile’s distributed generation programme Pequeños Medios de Generación Distribuido (PMGD) in which projects with an installed capacity of up to 9MW get automatic grid access with a ‘no curtailment’ guarantee, transmission toll reductions and access to a stabilised pricing scheme.

Verano Energy has received the go ahead from EnfraGen – which is owned by private equity firm Partners Group and Glenfarne Energy Transition – to start with the construction process of the plants.

Brendan Wolters, head of solar at Fontus Renewables, said: “EnfraGen is focused on contributing to and advancing Chile’s leadership role in the energy transition through renewable power growth and grid stability. These projects exemplify EnfraGen’s mission.”

Verano Energy has previously acquired for its own portfolio of several PMGD projects in April 2022 with a total capacity of 116MW, when it said it had a project pipeline of 1.5GW.