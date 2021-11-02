Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Engie cancels Hawaii solar-storage project amidst supply chain volatility, trade disputes

By Andy Colthorpe
Grids, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Engie cancels Hawaii solar-storage project amidst supply chain volatility, trade disputes

News

PV Price Watch: Solar wafer prices fall as poly price reverberations continue

Editors' Blog, Features

SEIA calls for Section 201 tariffs to be phased out ahead of key US ITC hearing

News

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

News

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

News

RES targets global growth strategy after completing sale of France arm

News

NSW seeks renewables, energy storage interest for latest Renewable Energy Zone

News

COP26: Corporates urged to embrace renewables as expertise cited as barrier to adoption

News

GEV announces 2.8GW green hydrogen facility on Australian islands

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A render of how the project would have looked if completed. Image: Engie.

Renewables developer Engie has cancelled a planned grid-scale solar-storage project in Hawaii amidst supply chain issues and trade disputes impacting US solar.

The project, which would have combined 60MWac of solar PV with a 240MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to be supplied by technology provider New Horizons Ahead (NHOA), was cancelled last week, NHOA said in a statement issued yesterday.

Engie North America was to bring the project forward after winning a tender held by Hawaiian Electric in May last year, with the utility procuring 460MW of solar and nearly 3GWh of energy storage from 16 projects.

However the developer, a unit of French energy giant Engie, informed HECO last week of its intent to cancel, citing higher interconnection costs alongside supply chain issues and ongoing tariffs and trade disputes disrupting module supply in the US.

Project pushbacks and cancellations are widely expected to become increasingly common as solar module prices remain elevated, having increased on the back of high material and components costs and shipping constraints.

 Analysis conducted by Rystad Energy last week found that the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar projects has risen by between 10 – 15% as supply chain volatility has increased, with more than half (56%) of projects slated for development in 2022 considered to be at risk.

For more on this story, visit sister publication Energy-Storage.news.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy storage, engie, engie north america, hawaii, new horizons ahead, NHOA, project cancellation, solar-storage, supply chain

Read Next

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

November 1, 2021
A proposed extension of the US solar investment tax credit (ITC) could increase PV deployment by more than 40% over the next decade, analysis by Wood Mackenzie has found.

ITC extension, domestic manufacturing support included in US Democrats’ Build Back Better framework

October 29, 2021
US clean energy and climate change measures would receive US$555 billion of investments under a proposed economic framework unveiled by President Joe Biden yesterday (28 October).

Sunnova expanding service offering after jump in Q3 customer additions

October 28, 2021
US residential solar installer Sunnova is broadening its service offering in areas such as battery storage and electric vehicle charging as it bids to double its customer count over the next two years.

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

October 27, 2021
More than half of utility-scale solar projects planned for next year could be at risk of delay or cancellation as a result of surging materials and logistics cost, new analysis has claimed.
PV Tech Premium

Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

October 27, 2021
As prices rise and component availability remains tight, both solar’s upstream and downstream are rallying behind the common cause of ensuring which projects can go ahead, do go ahead in a timely fashion. Liam Stoker assesses the industry’s efforts to keep the supply chain moving forward.

Sunseap planning 7GWp of solar in Indonesia, eyes link to Singapore via subsea cable

October 26, 2021
A consortium led by Sunseap Group has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop 7GWp of PV projects at an Indonesian archipelago that will transmit energy to Singapore via a proposed subsea cable.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

News

Poland to support hybrid projects in upcoming round of solar auctions

News

PV Price Watch: As poly prices edge up again, what is the ‘peak polysilicon price’?

Features

ITC extension, domestic manufacturing support included in US Democrats’ Build Back Better framework

News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

News

US solar asset underperformance worsened over last decade, prompting P50 estimate concerns

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Our best ever discount

55% off

Offer ends 09/11
View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes