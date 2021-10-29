Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Features

PV Price Watch: As poly prices edge up again, what is the ‘peak polysilicon price’?

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

PV Price Watch: As poly prices edge up again, what is the ‘peak polysilicon price’?

Features

Daqo toasts record profits but warns of ‘challenging’ future polysilicon expansion environment

News

US solar asset underperformance worsened over last decade, prompting P50 estimate concerns

News

US ITC finds in favour of Solaria in initial ruling over Canadian Solar regarding patent infringement

News

US ROUND-UP: Lightsource bp to build 298MW Colorado project, Facebook signs solar PPA

News

BBOXX expands into Nigerian market, targets 20m customers by 2030

News

Sunnova expanding service offering after jump in Q3 customer additions

News

COP26: What can solar expect from the summit?

Long Reads, News

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

News

Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

Featured Articles, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email

When the average market price for polysilicon began to spike in February this year, a rise which continued long into May, many in the industry wondered just how high it would climb before stabilising. A number of factors contributed towards the sharp incline, and there was some uncertainty over when it might stabilise.

But stabilise it did, and increases in the price tailed off into early June. At that point, many industry analysts concluded that the worst of the crisis was over and that pricing would normalise into Q3 and Q4, with much of the bulk purchasing orders already in place as manufacturers rushed to accommodate for Q4 demand.

It’s perhaps fair to say that price increases since late September, sparked by a shortage and subsequent price increase of silicon powder alongside an energy crisis in China was entirely unforeseen. Indeed, most industry observers have labelled the combination of headwinds felt by the industry in recent months as unprecedented. But events have put further strain on polysilicon supply and any expectation of a normalisation in the final quarter of 2021 would now appear fanciful, with prices spiking to levels not seen in years.

Which prompts the question, just how high can polysilicon prices go?

Thankfully, this most recent price hike would appear to be tailing off. After a price spike of 13% several weeks ago, price increase have been far more modest of late, rising 0.3% last week and ~0.6% in the most recent round of updates, issued earlier this week by PV InfoLink, to RMB267/kg (US$41.74/kg, or US$36.93/kg excluding China’s 13% VAT added). By means of comparison, PVinsights’ average spot price figure stands at US$35.81/kg for this week (excl. VAT).

Industry sources have suggested the polysilicon price is certainly nearing its absolute ceiling. Speaking to PV Tech Premium, Johannes Bernreuter of Bernreuter Research said that during the summer, an average price of around US$30/kg would be a prospective ceiling price. However an increase in the cost of silicon metal has given polysilicon providers an excuse to go even higher.

Indeed, major polysilicon provider Daqo New Energy pointed to a surging silicon powder price as a principal reason for its elevated average selling prices seen in late Q3 and early Q4, with powder prices having risen from an average of US$2.5 – 3/kg in Q3 to US$8 – 10/kg in Q4 thus far. Prices are normalising and have begun to decrease in the past three weeks, but are yet to steer towards indicative prices seen in Q3.

Given how elevated prices are across the board, coupled with the average margin polysilicon providers have enjoyed so far this year – Daqo’s Q3 margin stood at an extraordinarily healthy 74.3% – there would possibly be room for polysilicon providers to absorb much of that cost increase. “The fact that they nevertheless [chose not to absorb] shows that there is still enormous demand despite a module price level that was thought to be unsustainable a few weeks ago,” Bernreuter said.

Bernreuter Research’s calculation for this week’s price, based on EnergyTrend data, comes in at US$36.37/kg (excl. VAT), with price increases tailing off. Figures from Silicon Branch of China’s Non-ferrous Metals Industry Association would also support this tailing off.

With Q4 demand tailing off, a short-term ceiling of around US$37/kg would appear to be the industry consensus. Daqo chief executive Longgen Zhang said yesterday the company was witnessing prices of US$35 – 36/kg today, and expected similar highs to continue throughout H1 2022, before softening towards the US$30/kg mark in H2 2022 as more capacity comes onstream and other issues, including China’s energy crisis, abates. It’s worth noting here that those forecasts are considerably higher than those provided by Daqo at the company’s Q2 results disclosure in August, when it estimated average prices of ~US$23/kg in H1 2022 and ~US$20/kg in H2 2022.

There is reason to be cautious, however, with demand likely to spike once again in the build up to Chinese New Year in January 2022 as polysilicon producers begin restocking practices. While the most recent storm would appear to be dissipating, headwinds could well gather speed once more early next year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bernreuter research, china, daqo new energy, energy crisis, polysilicon, PV Price Watch, silicon metal, silicon powder

Read Next

Daqo toasts record profits but warns of ‘challenging’ future polysilicon expansion environment

October 29, 2021
Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy posted record company profits in Q3 2021 as the company rode a wave of polysilicon price hikes, but warned of a challenging environment for future capacity expansions.

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

October 27, 2021
More than half of utility-scale solar projects planned for next year could be at risk of delay or cancellation as a result of surging materials and logistics cost, new analysis has claimed.
PV Tech Premium

Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

October 27, 2021
As prices rise and component availability remains tight, both solar’s upstream and downstream are rallying behind the common cause of ensuring which projects can go ahead, do go ahead in a timely fashion. Liam Stoker assesses the industry’s efforts to keep the supply chain moving forward.

China installs 12.55GW of solar in Q3 2021 as distributed PV leads the way

October 27, 2021

SEIA warns of ‘devastating’ impact of AD/CVD investigations on US solar sector

October 26, 2021
Trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has urged the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to throw out petitions from an alliance of companies that are pushing for investigations into alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) on solar PV cells from China.

PODCAST: What should solar expect from COP26, pricing woes dent renewables prospects

October 25, 2021
Global renewables industries are expectant as COP26 looms, however supply chain volatility has continued to dent deployment prospects going into a crucial decade. We discuss this and much more in this month's Solar Media Podcast.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

News

US solar asset underperformance worsened over last decade, prompting P50 estimate concerns

News

US ITC finds in favour of Solaria in initial ruling over Canadian Solar regarding patent infringement

News

COP26: What can solar expect from the summit?

Long Reads, News

LONGi sets new heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.82%

News

BBOXX expands into Nigerian market, targets 20m customers by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021