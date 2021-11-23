Solar Media
Eni eyes listing of Plenitude renewables unit

By Jules Scully
Plenitude will target more than 15GW of installed renewables by 2030, the bulk of which is expected to be solar PV. Image: Eni.

Italian oil major Eni is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its renewables, retail and mobility units that will scale up solar capacity as part of a clean energy push.

Eni will retain a majority stake in the entity, dubbed Plenitude, which is targeting more than 6GW of installed renewables capacity by 2025 and over 15GW by 2030, the majority of which is expected to be solar PV.

Due to be carried out in 2022, the IPO will allow the business to attract new capital, unlock value and accelerate growth, said Eni, which previously set a 55GW renewables goal by 2050.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said the company is seeking additional capital for the energy transition through the listing, adding: “The IPO of Plenitude is a cornerstone of our decarbonisation strategy and key to our ongoing transformation.”

Planning to be financially independent from Eni, Plenitude will invest an average of €1.8 billion (US$2 billion) per year until 2025, with more than 80% of its capex focused on renewables.

Plenitude currently has a 1.2GW operating renewables portfolio, with solar farms in markets such as France, Italy, Australia and the US. The company has more than 10GW of identified renewables projects under development, of which over 5GW are plants in operation, under construction or at a mature stage of development.

Its renewables investment strategy will see it focus on countries with well-developed grids and reliable supply chains, Eni said. By 2025, Spain is expected to account for around 30% of Plenitude’s installed renewables capacity, followed by Italy and the US (both 20%), and then the UK and France (10% each).

As well as acquiring PV projects in Spain from both private equity manager Azora and developer X-Elio, Eni’s solar sector expansion this year has seen it form a joint venture with Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti that will aim to deploy 1GW of renewables in Italy by 2025.

While Eni previously pledged to reach 15GW of installed renewables by 2030, its competitors in the oil and gas sector are also looking to ramp up their clean energy portfolios in the coming decade, with Repsol recently announcing a 20GW renewables target by 2030, by which time bp will aim to have 50GW and TotalEnergies 100GW.

More bang for your buck: when and why to repower solar PV

November 22, 2021
With operational solar assets in certain markets advancing in years, the question about when and under what circumstances to repower them is becoming increasingly common. Alice Grundy looks at the key drivers behind repowering PV.

NextEnergy Capital reportedly looking to sell Italian solar assets

November 18, 2021
Solar investor and asset manager NextEnergy Capital Group (NEC) is said to be looking to sell a portfolio of solar projects in Italy for more than €400 million (US$453 million), according to Reuters.

AtlasInvest backs new platform targeting 2.7GW of renewables in Europe

November 18, 2021
Investment company AtlasInvest has backed a new renewables development platform that is aiming to deliver 2.7GW of projects across Europe by the end of next year.
PV Tech Premium

EDITOR’S COLUMN: At COP26, the energy transition is only valid if it’s just and fair – and rightly so

November 9, 2021
Liam Stoker reports from the halls of COP26, where the likes of US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm and highlighted the need for an all-encompassing but just and equitable energy transition, and explores the role for solar PV.

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

November 1, 2021
Swedish thinfilm solar cell manufacturer Midsummer will receive roughly €38 million (US$44 million) worth of financial incentives to build a 50MW factory in Bari, Italy.

PODCAST: What should solar expect from COP26, pricing woes dent renewables prospects

October 25, 2021
Global renewables industries are expectant as COP26 looms, however supply chain volatility has continued to dent deployment prospects going into a crucial decade. We discuss this and much more in this month's Solar Media Podcast.

PODCAST: Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a COP out? US PV module supply to rebound

News

Canadian Solar halts solar cell expansions, ramps up module assembly plans in response to looming overcapacity

News

Macquarie to buy majority stake in French solar platform Apex Energies

News

First Solar secures 5.4GW module supply deal with Lightsource bp and bp

News

SolarPower Europe pushes 45% target, says would add an extra 210GW of solar by 2030

News

Biden’s Build Back Better plan passes House as Senate battle looms

News

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA
