Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Enphase Energy unveils US$1bn note offer

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Enphase Energy unveils US$1bn note offer

News

Iberdrola to double renewable spend to US$182 billion under 2030 strategy

News

Over 400MW awarded in French auction as prices jump 4.7%

News

Maxeon Solar gets new CFO soon after IPO

News

RP Global takes aim at ‘increasingly attractive’ Polish market with 1GW solar and wind pipeline

News

Sunrun to use SolarEdge’s ‘Energy Hub’ inverter for residential smart energy installations

News

Mytilineos heightens focus on solar in bid to reach 3GW of capacity by 2030

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 1.5GW renewables and energy storage

News

Up to 209GW of solar PV to be installed in 2021, BloombergNEF forecasts

News

REC Group claims lowest carbon footprint for silicon

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The notes will be offered in two tranches, one due in 2026 and the other in 2028. Image: Enphase Energy.

Microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy has announced plans to raise US$1 billion through the issue of convertible senior notes.

The offer will comprise US$500 million of green convertible senior notes due 2026 and another tranche due in 2028, the proceeds from which will be used to repurchase portions of notes due in 2024 and 2025.

Furthermore, Enphase said it expected to enter into hedge transactions to reduce or offset any potential dilution to its stock upon conversion of the notes, or offset cash payments it may be required to make in excess of the total amount of notes, and some of the proceeds would be used to accommodate these payments.

Enphase added that any remaining net proceeds would be used for working capital and other corporate purposes.

The note issue comes a fortnight after the company reported its full-year results for 2020, shipping nearly 7 million microinverter units – a new record for the firm – contributing towards record annual revenues of US$264.8 million.

Enphase has also driven change within its contract manufacturing supply chain to allow it to supply up to 20 million microinverters this year should demand allow, a figure which would constitute a significant increase on its existing capacity.

The manufacturer has also been on something of an acquisition spree since the turn of the year, bolstering its solar design and services expertise with the purchase of Noida’s solar design services and software developer Sofdesk.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
enphase energy, finance, inverter, investment, microinverter

Read Next

First Solar continues US asset sell-off as Arizona portfolio changes hands

February 15, 2021
Longroad Energy to acquire ~900MWdc of solar, with battery storage additions also to be considered.

Shell commits billions to renewables in net zero strategy

February 11, 2021
Oil and gas major Shell has said it will spend between US$2 billion and US$3 billion on renewables and energy solutions annually to help it attain net zero status by 2050.

Enphase targeting microinverter manufacturing capacity of up to 20 million units in 2021

February 11, 2021
Leading microinverter supplier Enphase Energy reported record full-year revenue and shipments in 2020, driven by an ongoing transformation in its contract manufacturing supply chain that will enable the company to supply between 16 million to 20 million microinverter units in 2021, should demand allow.

Enphase Energy to expand solar design outfit further with acquisition

February 10, 2021
Enphase Energy has acquired another solar design outfit, taking on the Solar Design Services business of Noida, India based DIN Engineering Services LLP.

SMA Solar’s gross margin plummets in Q4 2020 as sales flatline

February 8, 2021
Major inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology has reported preliminary full-year 2020 financial results which met the low end of guidance but also reported a slight decline in fourth quarter sales coupled to plummeting gross margins.

Bifacial’s impact, PPA maturation and green hydrogen: Five takeaways from SFIE 2021

February 8, 2021
Europe’s solar financing market is evolving at rapid speed, driven by changing dynamics and aided by technological advancements at the asset level. Here PV Tech re-caps the five most significant takeaways from the conference’s opening days.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enphase Energy unveils US$1bn note offer

News

Iberdrola to double renewable spend to US$182 billion under 2030 strategy

News

Over 400MW awarded in French auction as prices jump 4.7%

News

Maxeon Solar gets new CFO soon after IPO

News

RP Global takes aim at ‘increasingly attractive’ Polish market with 1GW solar and wind pipeline

News

Sunrun to use SolarEdge’s ‘Energy Hub’ inverter for residential smart energy installations

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding 190 GW supply in 2021: Which PV technologies & companies will emerge as market leaders?

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 25, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021