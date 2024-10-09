EQT acquires Swedish developer OX2 with view to IPP transition

EQT said the acquisition will help OX2 to grow its market position and strengthen its market presence in the long term. While the business model will shift to become an independent power producer (IPP), which develops and owns projects, the investor said that OX2 will retain its ability to sell projects.

The company has one solar project currently under construction in Poland. The majority of its portfolio is under development across Europe and Australia. OX2, meanwhile, will delist its shares from the NASDAQ Stockholm this month.

Last month, OX2 completed the sale of over 250MW of solar PV assets in Australia. Two projects—a 106MWp site in Victoria and a 31MWp project in New South Wales—were sold to European Energy and another 119MW site went to an undisclosed buyer.

EQT has already branched into the renewable energy development industry. In 2021 it acquired California-headquartered solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables and December 2022 saw it strike a deal for Madison Energy Investments (MEI), a distributed solar developer based in the US.

Christoph Balzer, partner in the EQT Infrastructure advisory team, said: “There is a tremendous need for infrastructure investment if the world is to achieve net zero and power new electricity demand ranging from data centre infrastructure to the electrification of industries.”