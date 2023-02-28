Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Equinix inks PPA deals to power data centres in Spain

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The projects will be operational in 2025. Image: Equinix

Internet connection and data centre provider Equinix has signed five power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Spain with a capacity of 225MW. 

The projects are expected to offer energy to Equinix’s data centres in Madrid, Barcelona and Seville. They will be operational in 2025 and will be managed by Madrid-based renewable energy group Ignis. Along with existing projects, Equinix’s contracted PPA capacity will reach 595MW globally, estimated to generate about two million MWh annually.

The company said that Spain enjoys higher solar radiation levels than other parts of Europe, while the locations where the new projects are planned have an average solar radiation value above other geographical zones in Spain.

“We plan to continue to seek opportunities such as these new solar PPAs and other innovations to support renewable power generation globally,” said Raouf Abdel, EVP of Global Operations for Equinix.

The company added that it would continue to evolve its power procurement portfolio to increase the quality of its renewable energy purchases, claiming that it is the first in the data centre industry to commit to becoming climate neutral. 

In 2015, it began a PPA programme with the signing of two wind PPAs for 225MW in Texas and Oklahoma that have been operational since 2016. In late 2021 and early 2022, the company signed three PPAs in Finland for a total of 144MW of new-build wind capacity from the Bjorkliden, Lumivaara and Storbotet projects with renewable providers Neoen and Prokon.

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit

6 June 2023
Huge economic shocks, decarbonisation commitments and regulatory changes have meant that power purchase agreements (PPAs) for renewable energy are crucial in increasing certainty in the trading of energy. Year-over-year, the prices of European PPAs have increased 51% so for off-takers, it is business-critical to learn how to risk-manage PPAs to ensure clean energy is delivered cost-effectively. Meanwhile, energy suppliers must find ways to maximise their revenues from PPAs and trading on the wholesale market to satisfy their financiers, given that subsidy schemes for renewable energy across Europe are being phased out. The Renewable Energy Revenues Summit will close this divide between the corporates, utility off-takers, generators, asset owners, financiers and law firms so that PPAs are structured in a way that is fair, robust and rewarding for the different counterparties and that opportunities on the wholesale energy market can be taken up.
barcelona, Equinix, madrid, power purchase agreements, ppa, seville, spain solar

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023