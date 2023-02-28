Equinix inks PPA deals to power data centres in Spain

The projects will be operational in 2025. Image: Equinix

Internet connection and data centre provider Equinix has signed five power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Spain with a capacity of 225MW.

The projects are expected to offer energy to Equinix’s data centres in Madrid, Barcelona and Seville. They will be operational in 2025 and will be managed by Madrid-based renewable energy group Ignis. Along with existing projects, Equinix’s contracted PPA capacity will reach 595MW globally, estimated to generate about two million MWh annually.

The company said that Spain enjoys higher solar radiation levels than other parts of Europe, while the locations where the new projects are planned have an average solar radiation value above other geographical zones in Spain.

“We plan to continue to seek opportunities such as these new solar PPAs and other innovations to support renewable power generation globally,” said Raouf Abdel, EVP of Global Operations for Equinix.

The company added that it would continue to evolve its power procurement portfolio to increase the quality of its renewable energy purchases, claiming that it is the first in the data centre industry to commit to becoming climate neutral.

In 2015, it began a PPA programme with the signing of two wind PPAs for 225MW in Texas and Oklahoma that have been operational since 2016. In late 2021 and early 2022, the company signed three PPAs in Finland for a total of 144MW of new-build wind capacity from the Bjorkliden, Lumivaara and Storbotet projects with renewable providers Neoen and Prokon.