Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ES Foundry, Bila Solar in 300MW US PERC cell supply deal

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Americas

Latest

Eni named as offtaker in UAE-backed interconnection between Albania and Italy  

News

Energy Infrastructure Partners acquires majority stake in BayWa r.e.

News

Louth Callan Renewables to build 121MW of solar capacity in Illinois, US

News

ES Foundry, Bila Solar in 300MW US PERC cell supply deal

News

Tech Council of Australia launches new alliance to support CER integration

News

Construction begins on co-located BESS at 720MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

News

New tests needed to explain high breakage rates in thin PV module glass – report

News

Deep concern about TOPCon module quality

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

EIA forecasts 32.5GW of US solar PV additions in 2025

News

US adds record 49GW of solar capacity in 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
ES Foundry cut the ribbon at its South Carolina cell production plant last month. Image: ES Foundry

US solar cell manufacturer ES Foundry has signed a 300MW supply deal with lightweight module producer Bila Solar for its passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) silicon solar cells.

The deal follows the start of production at ES Foundry’s 3GW nameplate capacity manufacturing plant in January. The South Carolina facility will ramp up to full production capacity by Q3 this year, the company said.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The cells shipped under ES Foundry’s “multi-year” deal with Bila Solar will be used to produce a new line of 550MW aluminium-framed glass modules at the latter’s Indianapolis, Indiana production facility. When the site first opened it produced glassless, lightweight and flexible modules for specialist applications, but the company said it was expanding a production line for “conventional” rigid modules.

Ken Johnston, vice president of sales at ES Foundry said the deal “underscores the increasing market confidence in American-made solar cells” and that “This reduces reliance on imports and reinforces the US as a global leader in clean energy manufacturing.”

ES Foundry is one of relatively few companies which have begun producing solar cells in the US. Most of the manufacturing expansions in the country’s solar production renaissance have been for module capacity, which has left the US still heavily reliant on imported solar cells, wafers and other upstream components.

Supply deals and cell expansion plans have been announced, such as the recent deal between Talon PV and SEG Solar for n-type solar supply starting in 2026 and investments from Silfab and Hanwha Qcells in domestic cell production capacity. However, to date these announcements do not come close to the reported 50GW of nameplate module production capacity now operational in the US.

ES Foundry spoke to PV Tech Premium last week about its decision to produce PERC technology cells at a time when the majority of the solar industry – led by the major Chinese manufacturers – is shifting to n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.  

It said the partnership with Bila Solar “can help solar developers access the ITC’s 10% domestic content bonus credit, particularly on ground-mount projects such as fixed-tilt and carport solar applications.” The domestic content bonus, like many other tax credits introduced under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), has an uncertain future under the new presidency. Energy analyst Clean Energy Associates (CEA) published a report analysing the possible changes to the domestic content bonus last week.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
bila solar, c-si manufacturing, cell manufacturers, celltechusa, es foundry, perc, solar pv, us

Read Next

Louth Callan Renewables' Three Suns solar project.

Louth Callan Renewables to build 121MW of solar capacity in Illinois, US

February 25, 2025
Louth Callan Renewables has been awarded permission to build three solar projects, with a combined capacity of 121MW, in Illinois.
Image: Brighte.

Tech Council of Australia launches new alliance to support CER integration

February 25, 2025
The Tech Council of Australia (TCA) has today (25 February) launched the Consumer Energy Tech Alliance (CETA), aiming to support the uptake of solar PV, battery storage, and smart technologies with its integration into the energy grid.
Image: Acen Australia.

Construction begins on co-located BESS at 720MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

February 24, 2025
Construction has started on a 400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) that will be co-located with Acen Australia's 720MW New England solar PV power plant in New South Wales, Australia.
The US EIA forecasts 63GW of utility-scale capacity additions in 2025

EIA forecasts 32.5GW of US solar PV additions in 2025

February 24, 2025
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has forecast 63GW of new utility-scale additions in 2025, led by solar PV.
The company started shipping its first modules at the end of July. Image: Meyer Burger.

EU Net Zero Industry Act lacks ‘Made in Europe’ provisions – ESMC

February 24, 2025
The ESMC has called for more comprehensive support measures for European solar manufacturing following a leak from the European Commission.
Image: Burns & McDonnell,

The future of solar with battery storage

February 24, 2025
Even if added later, storage should not be overlooked in the design and building phase when co-locating with solar PV, write Grant Reasor, Joshua Tucker and Dan Rollins Burns & McDonnell.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar sells US$850 million 45X manufacturing credits

News

Construction begins on co-located BESS at 720MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

News

New tests needed to explain high breakage rates in thin PV module glass – report

News

US adds record 49GW of solar capacity in 2024

News

Deep concern about TOPCon module quality

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Queensland’s Mount Isa holds over 26GW of untapped renewable energy generation potential

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.